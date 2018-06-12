WWE Raw Results 6/11/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 28, 2018. The show was headlined by a gauntlet match to find the final Raw representative in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, as well as a rematch from last week’s main event. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opens with all of the Raw participants in the Money In The Bank ladder matches in the ring standing on ladders. Kurt Angle comes out to talk about how great the matches will be before he’s interrupted by Raw Constable Baron Corbin (with a shaved head) to explain he speaks for Stephanie McMahon and she wants both briefcases to come back to Raw. The various participants in the ring argue about who will win. Fatal 4-Ways featuring the participants are set for later on, beginning with the women.

1. Fatal 4-Way Match: Natalya defeats Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss by way of a Sharpshooter on Alexa Bliss. Moon hit Natalya with an Eclipse before Bliss broke it up and tried to steal the pin, which Banks broke up. Bliss avoided a Banks Statement by way of a rope break and sending Banks into the ringpost. Natalya takes advantage by sneaking up on Bliss to lock in the Sharpshooter.

– Kevin Owens tries to befriend Finn Balor backstage noting they need a plan going into their match to take out Braun Strowman. Balor is reluctant but agrees.

2. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeat Breezango with a Claymore/Zig-Zag finisher on Fandango.

– Roman Reigns cuts a backstage promo on Jinder Mahal. Mahal then makes his entrance and says he won’t be fighting Reigns tonight, instead having Sunil Singh take his place.

