WWE Raw Results 6/15/20

This week's episode featured Christian confronting Randy Orton about what happened at Backlash, an unsanctioned main event, a tag team match for the WWE Championship, and more.

WWE Raw Results:



– A small group of fans and friends of the wrestlers were allowed to be in the crowd for this episode.

– Randy Orton opened the show to brag about defeating Edge at Backlash, humiliating him, and sending him to the hospital. He says that Edge won’t be cleared until July of 2029. Orton was interrupted by Christian, who tried to defend Edge but was ultimately challenged to “one more match” — an unsanctioned match. Orton demanded an answer from Christian by the end of the night.

1. Kevin Owens defeated Angel Garza. Andrade caused a distraction, causing Garza to get hit by a Stunner and lose the match. After the match, Zelina Vega scolded them and told them to start working together again.

– MVP talked to Bobby Lashley about Lana costing Lashley his match against Drew McIntyre at Backlash. Lana interrupted and argued with MVP, who called her a thot. Lashley told her that his career started going downhill when he married Lana, and that he wants a divorce.

2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders defeated Some Ninjas. This was set up when Akira Tozawa and a group of ninjas once again interrupted the “Viking Profits” backstage and demanded a “sequel” to their fight at Backlash. Ivar and Montez Ford simultaneously pinned ninjas after a pair of frog splashes. After the match, Tozawa challenged them to fight his SUPER NINJA, but the Viking Profits were bailed at by, for some reason, the Big Show. Big Show punched out some ninjas.

– Seth Rollins came to the ring to respond to rumors that Dominick Mysterio was coming to Raw to confront him tonight. Rey Mysterio, still wearing an eye patch as part of his mask, told Rollins that if he put his hands on Dominick, he’d “end” Rollins. Rollins said that Murphy and Austin Theory were already looking for Dominick, but not very well apparently as Dom jumped him from behind. Murphy and Theory ran to the ring to help out, but Dominick hopped the rail and escaped.