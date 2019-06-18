WWE Raw Results 6/17/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 17, 2019. The show featured a fatal five-way match to name a new contender for Samoa Joe’s United States Championship, the first 2-out-3 falls six man tag team match i can remember seeing in WWE, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Elias asking Baron Corbin to let him be the special guest referee for the Universal Championship match at Stomping Grounds. Seth Rollins attacked him with a chair, and said anyone else who aligns with Corbin will get chaired.