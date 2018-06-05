WWE Raw Results 6/4/18

06.04.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 4, 2018. The show was headlined by Finn Bálor vs. Kevin Owens, and featured tons of awkward stuff. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Jinder Mahal and Elias defeated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Interference from Sunil Singh allowed Elias to DDT Rollins onto a steel chair and follow up with Drift Away to win the match.

2. “James Harden” defeated Curt Hawkins by disqualification. “James Harden” is Local Talent. Hawkins promised to give free tacos to everyone in the arena if he won the match and ended his 0-199 losing streak. Baron Corbin showed up and attacked Harden, giving him the win by disqualification. Nobody got tacos, and then Hawkins got thrown into the tacos.

– Baron Corbin is now the “constable” of Raw to provide “checks and balances” to Kurt Angle, per a letter from Stephanie McMahon.

3. Nia Jax defeated Natalya. Natalya tweaked her knee during the match, allowing Jax to hit her with a Samoan Drop and win. After the match, Jax and Ronda Rousey shared an awkward staredown over injured Natalya.

4. Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Roode. Strowman pinned Roode with running powerslam.

