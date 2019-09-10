WWE Raw Results 9/9/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 9, 2019. The Madison Square Garden edition of Raw featured an appearance from Stone Cold Steve Austin, a 10-man tag team main event, a triple threat match in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Stone Cold Steve Austin telling MSG stories and moderating a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. AJ Styles and The O.C. interrupted and made fun of Austin. Everyone brawled, culminating with Austin hitting a Stone Cold Stunner on Styles. You can watch that here.

1. Cedric Alexander defeated AJ Styles by disqualification when The O.C. interfered. The Viking Raiders made the save for Alexander.

– Roman Reigns talked about his battle with leukemia and introduced some Connor’s Cure kids in their wrestling personas.

2. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks. Flair pinned Bayley after Natural Selection.

3. Rey Mysterio defeated Gran Metalik. Mysterio won with a 619 and a frog splash.

– A 10-man tag team match teaming AJ Styles and The O.C. with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler against Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Cedric Alexander, and the Viking Raiders is announced as the night’s main event.