WWE Raw Results 3/16/20

WWE Raw results for March 16, 2020. The Performance Center quarantine edition of the show featured a promo from Edge, a contract signing for WrestleMania, and more.

– Like Friday’s Smackdown, this week’s Raw was performed in the WWE Performance Center with no fans.

– Edge talked about how Beth Phoenix’s original announcement was going to be that Edge was retiring again, but Randy Orton didn’t let her finish. Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.

– Becky Lynch arrived to the Performance Center in a customized semi truck.

– The 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match was shown in its entirety. Drew McIntyre won, still.

– The Undertaker arrived at the Performance Center for his contract signing with AJ Styles. Styles and The O.C. showed up on the video screen to insult Undertaker, and Styles has The O.C. take the contract out to him. Undertaker beat them up, signed the contract, and stuffed it into Anderson’s mouth.

1. Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade. Asuka was on color commentary for some reason. Mysterio won after a 619 and a top rope splash.

– Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler and how as long as she’s champion, Shayna’s life is a lie. Baszler angrily watched from backstage.

– Kevin Owens spoke about liking WrestleMania being relocated to the WWE Performance Center, because he wants to defeat Seth Rollins in the same building where he believes he earned his place in WWE.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin showed up to declare March 16 “3:16 Day” a national holiday and did a blue collar comedy routine about it. Byron Saxton responded to Austin’s bit by heckling him, so Austin invited him to the ring, proposed a toast to him, and hit him with a Stone Cold Stunner. Becky Lynch brought a cooler of beers to the ring, and the two had a “beer bash.” Austin then gave Saxton another Stunner.