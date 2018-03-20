WWE Raw Results 3/19/18

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free Raw results for March 19, 2018. The show featured Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt’s “Ultimate Deletion” and a rare appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Kurt Angle saying Roman Reigns is suspended, and Brock Lesnar hasn’t made his way to the building “yet.” Reigns appeared and said he was going to talk to Lesnar face to face no matter what. Reigns set up a chair in the ring and refused to leave, so Angle went to the back.

U.S. Marshals came to the ring and read Reigns his Miranda rights, then put handcuffs on him and tried to arrest him. Reigns attacked the Marshals, and once they were all laid out, Lesnar entered. Lesnar attacked Reigns with a chair while Reigns was handcuffed.

Reigns was placed on a stretcher by medical personnel, and when he was strapped in, Lesnar returned to ringside to continue the assault.

– Alexa Bliss and Mickie James came to the ring. Bliss pretended to apologize for what she said about Nia Jax last week, but said she’s sorry she didn’t say it sooner, and admitted she was using Jax.

1. Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss. This was a non-title match. After Asuka put Bliss in a lengthy ankle lock, Bliss got to the ropes, then opted for the count-out loss with James’ assistance. After the match, Jax ran out to get her hands on Bliss, but Bliss escaped through the crowd.