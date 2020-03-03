WWE Raw Results 3/2/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 2, 2020. The show featured a Super Showdown rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championship, Drew McIntyre confronting Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The show opened with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar doing their thing, and Heyman calling McIntyre a “stupid big bitch.” This brought out McIntyre, who went face-to-face with Brock. Brock pretended like he was going to leave the ring and tried to attack, but McIntyre laid him out with a Claymore. As Brock was staggering up the ramp to the back, McIntyre reappeared and Claymore Kicked him again. The crowd chanted “one more time,” so McIntyre Claymore Kicked Lesnar a third time.

1. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy (c). Rollins tried to get AOP to interfere, but the referee saw and ejected them. In the confusion, Kevin Owens snuck into the ring and hit Rollins with a Stunner. Montez Ford was then able to connect with a frog splash and win the match, and the Raw Tag Team Championship. Watch highlights from that here.

2. 24/7 Championship Match: Riddick Moss (c) defeated Ricochet. Moss pinned Ricochet clean after a neckbreaker.

– AJ Styles revealed he is feuding with actor Mark Wahlberg over what happened with The Undertaker at Super Showdown.

3. Aleister Black defeated Karl Anderson. This was scheduled to be Black vs. Styles, but Styles said it was “in the contract” that Black has to defeat Anderson before he could face Styles. Black won with Black Mass.

4. Aleister Black defeated Luke Gallows. Same deal. Gallows was disqualified when he refused to stop stomping Black in the corner. After the match, The O.C. hit Black with a Magic Killer to further soften him up for Styles.

5. AJ Styles defeated Aleister Black. Styles squashed an exhausted Black and pinned him after a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles pinned Black like The Undertaker to “send a message.”

6. Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott. Sarah Logan was the special guest referee. Morgan won with a roll-up thanks to a fast count from Logan, who was angry at Riott accidentally bumping into her. After the match, Logan also attacked Morgan.

– Erick Rowan scared No Way Jose and the conga line with his pet, which was revealed to be an animatronic toy spider. No, seriously.