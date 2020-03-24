WWE Raw Results 3/23/30

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for March 23, 2020. The latest Performance Center quarantine edition of the show featured an appearance from Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton answering Edge’s WrestleMania challenge, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar opened the show with Paul’s usual promo about how Brock is going to be champion forever.

– Seth Rollins vs. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble 2015 was shown in full.

– AJ Styles cut a promo on The Undertaker, making fun of him and saying their match at WrestleMania will now be a, “Boneyard Match.” The announce team didn’t know what a Boneyard Match was.

1. United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. The Street Profits interrupted the match and sat in on commentary. Andrade pinned Alexander after a back elbow strike. After the match, the Profits brawled with Andrade and Garza, who they’ll defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against at WrestleMania.

2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink. Montez Ford pinned Thorne after a frog splash.

– Footage was shown of R-Truth having a referee drive him to Riddick Moss’ neighborhood and pinning him to regain the 24/7 Championship.

– Charly Caruso interviewed Shayna Baszler in the ring. Becky Lynch snuck up behind Baszler and hit her with a chair.