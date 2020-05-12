WWE Raw Results 5/11/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 11, 2020. This week’s episode featured a surprising announcement from Becky Lynch, the return of an iconic tag team, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Raw opened with Becky Lynch announcing that she’s pregnant, meaning she’s giving up the Raw Women’s Championship to the winner of last night’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Asuka. You can watch highlights from that here.

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Humberto Carrillo by submission with a full nelson. Later in the episode, MVP confronted Lashley and asked him when he was going to “let Lashley out.” He called Lana a cage that Lashley is trapped in. Lana screamed about it.

2. Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa with the Wing Clipper. After the match, Drew McIntyre came to the ring and knocked out Garza and Austin Theory with Claymore Kicks. That led directly into the next match.

3. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade with a Claymore Kick. After the match, McIntyre talked about the upcoming crossover between Raw and Smackdown and revealed that he’ll be fighting King Corbin on next week’s show.

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross hosted A Moment Of Bliss, featuring the returning IIconics. They exchanged words and agreed to have a non-title match.

4. The IIconics defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The IIconics won with their new finisher, an inverted Magic Killer. The IIconics have pinned the Women’s Tag Team Champions!

– Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black didn’t die at Money in the Bank, they fell onto a “secondary roof” and will team up tonight against Seth Rollins and Murphy. Seth Rollins interrupted an interview with Rey and Rey tried to congratulate him for Becky Lynch’s pregnancy, but Rollins refused to shake his hand.