WWE Raw Results 5/11/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 11, 2020. This week’s episode featured a surprising announcement from Becky Lynch, the return of an iconic tag team, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– Raw opened with Becky Lynch announcing that she’s pregnant, meaning she’s giving up the Raw Women’s Championship to the winner of last night’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Asuka. You can watch highlights from that here.
1. Bobby Lashley defeated Humberto Carrillo by submission with a full nelson. Later in the episode, MVP confronted Lashley and asked him when he was going to “let Lashley out.” He called Lana a cage that Lashley is trapped in. Lana screamed about it.
2. Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa with the Wing Clipper. After the match, Drew McIntyre came to the ring and knocked out Garza and Austin Theory with Claymore Kicks. That led directly into the next match.
3. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade with a Claymore Kick. After the match, McIntyre talked about the upcoming crossover between Raw and Smackdown and revealed that he’ll be fighting King Corbin on next week’s show.
– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross hosted A Moment Of Bliss, featuring the returning IIconics. They exchanged words and agreed to have a non-title match.
4. The IIconics defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The IIconics won with their new finisher, an inverted Magic Killer. The IIconics have pinned the Women’s Tag Team Champions!
– Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black didn’t die at Money in the Bank, they fell onto a “secondary roof” and will team up tonight against Seth Rollins and Murphy. Seth Rollins interrupted an interview with Rey and Rey tried to congratulate him for Becky Lynch’s pregnancy, but Rollins refused to shake his hand.
5. R-Truth, Cedric Alexander, and Ricochet defeated MVP, Brendan Vink, and Shane Thorne. Truth also wrestled in his “Pretty Ricky” persona, which is just Truth crossing his eyes and wearing fake teeth. Truth made the referee hold his teeth, which caused a distraction and allowed him to pin MVP after a Lie Detector. After the match, Lashley speared Truth and told MVP they need to talk.
– Jinder Mahal was interviewed and said he wanted his next journey to the top of WWE will be a hero’s journey.
– Shayna Baszler said that Becky Lynch is throwing away her career to raise a “parasite” who will suck because its dad. Later, Natalya decided to defend motherhood by having a match with Shayna.
– AJ Styles got upset about a commercial for Undertaker: The Last Ride.
6. Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy by disqualification. Rollins stood on the apron in a catatonic state and refused to get involved in the match until Mysterio knocked him down. Rollins interrupted a 619 by throwing Mysterio to the floor, which caused a disqualification for some reason. After the match, a furious Rollins shoved Mysterio’s face into the corner of the ring steps so it gouged out his eye.
– After a commercial break, Rollins tried to apologize to Rey. Aleister Black beat up Murphy.
– The Street Profits played basketball with the Viking Raiders. The Vikings played like they’d never seen a basketball in their lives. The Profits won 74-2. It’s a swerve, however, as it turns out the Raiders are actually good at basketball and let the Profits win. Ivar triumphantly dunked.
7. Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya with a knee strike. After the match, Natalya had a tantrum in the ring.
– King Corbin was interviewed and said that next week, he’ll prove why they call him king. Next week’s show has Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin and a Women’s Tag Team Championship match with the IIconics challenging Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
– Edge came to the ring to talk. Randy Orton interrupted, congratulated Edge on defeating him at WrestleMania, and began to walk out. He then revealed that he “couldn’t do it,” returned to the ring, and said he’s the better wrestler because it didn’t take him nine years to heal from his WrestleMania injuries. He challenged Edge to a normal match at Backlash. Charly Caruso said it could be the “greatest wrestling match ever.”
