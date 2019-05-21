WWE Raw Results 5/20/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 20, 2019. The post-Money in the Bank episode featured an appearance from “Beast in the Bank” Brock Lesnar, a tag team match main event, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar opened the show, with Heyman putting over Lesnar’s Money in the Bank win. They were interrupted by Seth Rollins, and then Kofi Kingston. Heyman said that both men would be in action later tonight, and that Lesnar would stick around and possibly cash-in on one of them.