WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 21, 2018. The show featured a contract signing between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax, plus Braun Strowman facing Finn Bálor in the main event. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Kurt Angle started to talk, but was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon. Steph was interrupted by Roman Reigns, who was in turn interrupted by Kevin Owens. Stephanie made a match between Reigns and Owens.

1. Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens by Disqualification. Jinder Mahal interrupted to attack Roman Reigns, presumably leading to a DQ, although no official result was announced after they rang the bell. Mahal and Owens continued to beat down Reigns until Seth Rollins ran in to make the save. A commercial break transformed the brawl into a tag match.

2. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens. Rollins hit Owens with the Blackout to get the pin.

– After the match, Jinder Mahal beat Seth and especially Roman with a chair. Commentary announced Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns for Money in the Bank.

– Sami Zayn came to the ring to make good on his promise to bring out Bobby Lashley’s three sisters and “expose his lies.” In fact, he brought out three men in drag, who claimed to be Lashley’s sisters and told stories about him being a brat and bullying them. Bobby Lashley interrupted and also pretended these were his sisters, but then they and Sami beat him up, until Lashley got the upper hand, beat up his “sisters,” and stood tall in the ring.

3. Ember Moon defeated Alexa Bliss. Moon hit the Eclipse on Bliss for the win.

– Finn Bálor and Braun Strowman met with Stephanie McMahon backstage to request another tag match against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Instead she announced that they’ll have a match against each other.

4. Baron Corbin defeated No Way Jose. Corbin won with the End of Days.

– Chad Gable approached Kurt Angle backstage, and Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler interrupted. Angle made a match between Gable and Ziggler.

5. The B Team defeated Breezango. Curtis Axel pinned Fandango after Bo Dallas suplexed him into Axel’s neckbreaker.

– Stephanie McMahon hosted the Women’s Championship contract signing for Money in the Bank, featuring Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. It ended in a staredown but no violence.

6. Dolph Ziggler defeated Chad Gable. Ziggler superkicked Gable to win. After the match, Drew McIntyre entered the ring and hit Gable with a Claymore.

7. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Natalya defeated Dana Brooke, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan. Sarah Logan tapped out to the Sharpshooter.

– Elias played his guitar and took credit for WWE’s gains in the stock market, before being interrupted by Bobby Roode.

8. Elias defeated Bobby Roode. After winning with the Drift Away, Elias was bowled over by Braun Strowman on his way backstage.

9. Braun Strowman defeated Finn Bálor. Strowman won with a power slam. After the match, he stood Bálor up in the corner, but just pointed at the Money in the Bank Briefcase and roared rather than attacking again.