WWE Raw Results 5/25/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 25, 2020. This week’s episode featured a Women’s Championship number one contender triple threat match, a United States Championship match, the hilarious world of golf, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– Raw has NXT and Performance Center wrestlers as the crowd, standing six-feet apart, and separated from the ringside area with plexiglass.
– The show opened with Kevin Owens interviewing Asuka on The KO Show, formerly known as the Kevin Owens Show. They were interrupted by Charlotte Flair, who the Raw Women’s Championship should’ve been handed to her because Asuka’s never beaten her. They were interrupted by Natalya, and then Nia Jax. Asuka fought Jax, and Flair fought Natalya.
1. United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated Andrade (c). WWE cut away from the match in the middle for an Angel Garza interview. Crews won with a standing shooting star press, winning his first championship in WWE. After the match, Crews was interviewed, and Andrade used one of the clangy poles to aimlessly attack the backstage area.
The grind never stops!!! And it won’t stop now!! Here’s where the hard work really begins! Thanks to anyone who has supported me since day 1! Let’s make this the first of many!! #AndNew #unitedstateschampion #WWERaw @usa_network @WWE pic.twitter.com/dxeVHLVlb4
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) May 26, 2020
– Seth Rollins cut a promo on a Rey Mysterio mask. Mysterio will have a “retirement ceremony” on next week’s Raw.
– The IIconics apologized to each other. They were interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and Cross argued with the IIconics about friendship. Peyton and Billie attacked them and posed with the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts.
– Drew McIntyre was a guest on MVP’s VIP Lounge. MVP said that when offered to manage McIntyre and McIntyre Claymored him, he decided he would end McIntyre’s (then upcoming) championship run. Lashley was brought out, and McIntyre Claymored MVP again.
2. Angel Garza defeated Kevin Owens. Garza attacked Owens during Owens’ ring entrance, and hit the Wing Clipper to win the match and score the upset.
– The Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders feud continued with the teams playing golf.
Which team can do it better on the golf course: @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE or @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE? ⛳️#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YVMo4zHuOx
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
– Lana and MVP continued to argue about Lashley.
3. Murphy and Austin Theory defeated Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. Theory pinned Carrillo after an ATL. After the match, Rollins threatened to put Carrillo’s eye out like he did Mysterio’s if Black didn’t stand down. Black vs. Rollins will happen on next week’s episode.
– Edge talked about his upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton, which will be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever™.
– MVP confronted the Street Profits about being clowns. They made fun of him for getting kicked in the face by Drew McIntyre. This set up the Profits vs. MVP and Lashley for the main event.
4. Raw Women’s Championship Number One Contender Triple Threat: Nia Jax defeated Natalya and NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with a Samoan Drop on Natalya.
– R-Truth and Rob Gronkowski cut promos on each other by video, which included Gronk calling Truth “R-Lies.”
– Ric Flair believes that Randy Orton will defeated Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever™.
– Liv Morgan still doesn’t know who she is.
5. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated MVP and Bobby Lashley when Lashley refused to release a full nelson and got his team disqualified. After the match, Lashley and Drew McIntyre brawled.