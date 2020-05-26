WWE Raw Results 5/25/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 25, 2020. This week’s episode featured a Women’s Championship number one contender triple threat match, a United States Championship match, the hilarious world of golf, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Raw has NXT and Performance Center wrestlers as the crowd, standing six-feet apart, and separated from the ringside area with plexiglass.

– The show opened with Kevin Owens interviewing Asuka on The KO Show, formerly known as the Kevin Owens Show. They were interrupted by Charlotte Flair, who the Raw Women’s Championship should’ve been handed to her because Asuka’s never beaten her. They were interrupted by Natalya, and then Nia Jax. Asuka fought Jax, and Flair fought Natalya.

1. United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated Andrade (c). WWE cut away from the match in the middle for an Angel Garza interview. Crews won with a standing shooting star press, winning his first championship in WWE. After the match, Crews was interviewed, and Andrade used one of the clangy poles to aimlessly attack the backstage area.

The grind never stops!!! And it won’t stop now!! Here’s where the hard work really begins! Thanks to anyone who has supported me since day 1! Let’s make this the first of many!! #AndNew #unitedstateschampion #WWERaw @usa_network @WWE pic.twitter.com/dxeVHLVlb4 — Apollo (@WWEApollo) May 26, 2020

– Seth Rollins cut a promo on a Rey Mysterio mask. Mysterio will have a “retirement ceremony” on next week’s Raw.

– The IIconics apologized to each other. They were interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and Cross argued with the IIconics about friendship. Peyton and Billie attacked them and posed with the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts.

– Drew McIntyre was a guest on MVP’s VIP Lounge. MVP said that when offered to manage McIntyre and McIntyre Claymored him, he decided he would end McIntyre’s (then upcoming) championship run. Lashley was brought out, and McIntyre Claymored MVP again.

2. Angel Garza defeated Kevin Owens. Garza attacked Owens during Owens’ ring entrance, and hit the Wing Clipper to win the match and score the upset.

– The Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders feud continued with the teams playing golf.