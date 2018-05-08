WWE Raw Results 5/7/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 7, 2018. The show featured a series of Money in the Bank qualifying matches and the fallout from WWE Backlash. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens. This was set up by the show-opening promo. Strowman won with a running powerslam to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

2. Baron Corbin and The Revival defeated No Way Jose and Titus Worldwide. Corbin pinned No Way Jose after End of Days.

3. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Ember Moon defeated Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott. Moon pinned Riott after an Eclipse to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

– Renee Young had a sit down interview with Bobby Lashley where he just talked about his sisters.

4. Jinder Mahal defeated Chad Gable. Mahal hit Khallas to win the match. After the match, Mahal continued to attack Gable.