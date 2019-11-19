WWE Raw Results 11/18/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 18, 2019. The show featured Seth Rollins putting his spot on the Raw Survivor Series team on the line, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in tag team action, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– Becky Lynch opened the show with a promo calling out Shayna Baszler. The IIconics interrupted, upset that they weren’t considered for the Raw women’s Survivor Series team, and Lynch challenged them to a handicap match. They accepted, but Charlotte Flair showed up anyway to make it a tag match.
– Samoa Joe joined the commentary team for the episode, as Dio Maddin is still dead.
1. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics by submission in short order when Flair and Lynch did simultaneous finishers to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce respectively. After the match, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir attacked Flair and Lynch. Flair and Lynch chased them out into the crowd, but were stopped by security. Lynch punched one of the security guys in the face.
👊 #TheMan PACKS A PUNCH. 👊
– Charly Caruso interviewed Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins about their scheduled Raw Tag Team Championship match later tonight. AOP interrupted, got in Hawkins and Ryder’s faces, and attacked them.
2. Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson. The Street Profits showed up at ringside to counter Luke Gallows and AJ Styles. Gallows interfered by choking Carrillo on the top rope, allowing Anderson to grab Carrillo in a small package. Montez Ford rolled them over so Carrillo pinned Anderson.
3. Bobby Lashley defeated No Way Jose. Lana revealed that she’s taken out a restraining order on Rusev, and that he can’t come within 90 miles of her and Lashley. After the match, Lana and Lashley made out more.
4. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade for Rollins’ spot on the Raw men’s Survivor Series team ended when Lucha House Party attacked Rollins, and then Andrade. Rollins made the save for Andrade, and they agreed to have another match sometime soon.
– Buddy Murphy knocked on Aleister Black’s door and challenged him. Murphy walked away, and Black answered the door confused.
– Triple H arrived to the arena.
5. Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa with Murphy’s Law. After the match, Murphy tried to knock on Aleister Black’s door again, but Black answered and stared him down.
6. Erick Rowan defeated Alex Malcolm. Malcolm was a jobber, of course. R-Truth chased the Bollywood Boyz to the ring during the match, leading to Rowan attacking them as well. Rowan won with his Iron Claw slam. He’s still carrying a “mystery pet” to the ring.
– With Ryder and Hawkins injured, Randy Orton challenged the Viking Raiders to face him and a mystery partner in a match later tonight.
7. Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre ended without result when Triple H interrupted. With NXT stars blocking the ramp, HHH put over Owens as a guy who doesn’t fit the “mold” of the main roster and teased asking him to return to NXT. Random Raw wrestlers attacked the NXT guys, and Undisputed Era attacked Owens. Triple H looked visibly upset with Adam Cole. The O.C. made the save, chasing UE into the crowd.
– Humberto Carrillo faces AJ Styles for the United States Championship next week.
– Paul Heyman made Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series a no holds barred match. Mysterio responded to the announcement by saying he’s not afraid and is coming for both revenge and the WWE Championship.
8. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Viking Raiders (c) vs. Randy Orton and Ricochet ended in a no contest. Ricochet was Orton’s mystery partner. During the match, Smackdown stars invaded the backstage area and attacked the Raw roster. Eventually they made their way to ringside and attacked the participants in the tag match. This led to a big Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT fight to sell Survivor Series. Triple H gave Raw and Smackdown an “open door” to appear on NXT on Wednesday.
CHAOS has erupted backstage!
MORE #SmackDown Superstars are in the building! #RAW
ARE YA READY?
#SmackDown is putting a BEATDOWN on #RAW!
