WWE Raw Results 11/18/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 18, 2019. The show featured Seth Rollins putting his spot on the Raw Survivor Series team on the line, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in tag team action, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Becky Lynch opened the show with a promo calling out Shayna Baszler. The IIconics interrupted, upset that they weren’t considered for the Raw women’s Survivor Series team, and Lynch challenged them to a handicap match. They accepted, but Charlotte Flair showed up anyway to make it a tag match.

– Samoa Joe joined the commentary team for the episode, as Dio Maddin is still dead.

1. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics by submission in short order when Flair and Lynch did simultaneous finishers to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce respectively. After the match, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir attacked Flair and Lynch. Flair and Lynch chased them out into the crowd, but were stopped by security. Lynch punched one of the security guys in the face.

– Charly Caruso interviewed Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins about their scheduled Raw Tag Team Championship match later tonight. AOP interrupted, got in Hawkins and Ryder’s faces, and attacked them.

2. Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson. The Street Profits showed up at ringside to counter Luke Gallows and AJ Styles. Gallows interfered by choking Carrillo on the top rope, allowing Anderson to grab Carrillo in a small package. Montez Ford rolled them over so Carrillo pinned Anderson.

3. Bobby Lashley defeated No Way Jose. Lana revealed that she’s taken out a restraining order on Rusev, and that he can’t come within 90 miles of her and Lashley. After the match, Lana and Lashley made out more.

4. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade for Rollins’ spot on the Raw men’s Survivor Series team ended when Lucha House Party attacked Rollins, and then Andrade. Rollins made the save for Andrade, and they agreed to have another match sometime soon.

– Buddy Murphy knocked on Aleister Black’s door and challenged him. Murphy walked away, and Black answered the door confused.

– Triple H arrived to the arena.