WWE Raw Results 11/25/19

The post- Survivor Series edition of Raw featured a Town Hall from Seth Rollins, a series of matches for the United States Championship, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, and more.

– Raw opened with Seth Rollins hosting a “Town Hall” and insulting the Raw roster for “dropping the ball” at Survivor Series. He insulted Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio, who all walked out on him. The roster shortly followed them, but Kevin Owens remained. Rollins continued ranting about how terrible Raw and Kevin Owens are, calling him a “lazy piece of crap,” until Owens hit him with a Stunner.

– Backstage, Rollins challenged Owens to a match later tonight.

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Titus O’Neil by disqualification when Rusev interfered. Earlier in the day, Rusev was served with a restraining order. He violated that order to assault Lashley, shoving him off the Raw stage and through a table. Rusev was taken handcuffed and taken away by police, but broke free long enough to tip over a metal column onto Lashley. Lashley was taken away on a stretcher.

2. AOP squashed Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

3. Andrade defeated Akira Tozawa with a hammerlock DDT.

4. Buddy Murphy defeated Matt Hardy. This was Hardy’s return to Raw. Murphy won after a series of knee strikes. After the match, Murphy got on the mic and taunted Aleister Black. Black responded, and the two briefly fought before Murphy fled.

5. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo ended before it began when The O.C. attacked Carrillo. Ricochet came to the ring to check on Humberto, and was insulted by Styles. Ricochet challenged him for the United States Championship, but Styles refused. Randy Orton interrupted and also challenged Styles, and Styles also refused. Drew McIntyre interrupted and also challenged Styles, and Styles refused. Rey Mysterio also showed up, and suggested he, Ricochet, Orton, and McIntyre have a fatal four-way to see who’ll face Styles for the championship later tonight.