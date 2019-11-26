WWE Raw Results 11/25/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 25, 2019. The post-Survivor Series edition of Raw featured a Town Hall from Seth Rollins, a series of matches for the United States Championship, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– Raw opened with Seth Rollins hosting a “Town Hall” and insulting the Raw roster for “dropping the ball” at Survivor Series. He insulted Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio, who all walked out on him. The roster shortly followed them, but Kevin Owens remained. Rollins continued ranting about how terrible Raw and Kevin Owens are, calling him a “lazy piece of crap,” until Owens hit him with a Stunner.
– Backstage, Rollins challenged Owens to a match later tonight.
1. Bobby Lashley defeated Titus O’Neil by disqualification when Rusev interfered. Earlier in the day, Rusev was served with a restraining order. He violated that order to assault Lashley, shoving him off the Raw stage and through a table. Rusev was taken handcuffed and taken away by police, but broke free long enough to tip over a metal column onto Lashley. Lashley was taken away on a stretcher.
2. AOP squashed Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
3. Andrade defeated Akira Tozawa with a hammerlock DDT.
4. Buddy Murphy defeated Matt Hardy. This was Hardy’s return to Raw. Murphy won after a series of knee strikes. After the match, Murphy got on the mic and taunted Aleister Black. Black responded, and the two briefly fought before Murphy fled.
WONDERFUL!!!@MATTHARDYBRAND is BACK on #RAW and in action NEXT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h5DICvnNvX
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019
5. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo ended before it began when The O.C. attacked Carrillo. Ricochet came to the ring to check on Humberto, and was insulted by Styles. Ricochet challenged him for the United States Championship, but Styles refused. Randy Orton interrupted and also challenged Styles, and Styles also refused. Drew McIntyre interrupted and also challenged Styles, and Styles refused. Rey Mysterio also showed up, and suggested he, Ricochet, Orton, and McIntyre have a fatal four-way to see who’ll face Styles for the championship later tonight.
6. Fatal Four-Way for a shot at the United States Championship: Rey Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton. Orton appeared to have the match won with an RKO on McIntyre, but The O.C. pulled him out of the ring. Moments later, Mysterio was able to turn a springboard moonsault into a small package and pin Ricochet.
7. United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio defeated AJ Styles (c). Mysterio connected with a 619 later in the mach, but Styles stumbled into the referee and (somehow) knocked him out. The O.C. interfered to attack Mysterio, but Randy Orton showed up to make the save. Mysterio hit another 619 into an RKO from Orton, and hit a frog splash to win the United States Championship.
With a little help from @RandyOrton (🤷♂️), @reymysterio is now your NEW #USChampion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/yZPN5V7Hq4
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019
– Kevin Owens cut a promo on Seth Rollins, saying he knows who he is, but that Rollins has turned into a “whiny insufferable prick” trying to be what other people want him to be.
8. Asuka defeated Charlotte with a roll-up after spitting green mist in her eyes.
9. Erick Rowan defeated Kyle Roberts. Rowan gave the jobber an extra beating for trying to look at whatever pet Rowan’s been bringing to the ring under a tarp.
10. Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification when AOP interfered. AOP repeatedly tossed Owens into the ring post shoulder-first, then kicked his head into the post. Rollins squared up with AOP, but they walked out without attacking him. Rollins ended the show by delivering two Stomps to Owens while the crowd booed.