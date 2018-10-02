WWE Raw Results 10/1/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 1, 2018. The show featured an appearance from Shawn Michaels, as well as a series of singles matches featuring the members of The Shield. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Braun Strowman defeated Dean Ambrose by disqualification. The show began with Charly Caruso questioning Ambrose about his loyalty to The Shield, and Ambrose claimed loyalty. Baron Corbin announced that he’d be fighting Strowman right now. Strowman had the match won after a powerslam, but Roman Reigns interfered, hitting Strowman with a Superman Punch to cause the DQ. Seth Rollins joined in as well. Corbin said that if The Shield couldn’t let Ambrose fight his own battles, Rollins would face Drew McIntyre later tonight, and Reigns would face Dolph Ziggler right now.

2. Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler. Reigns attempted to defend the Universal Championship, but Corbin prohibited it, saying he can’t defend his championship until Crown Jewel in November. Reigns won with a spear.

3. Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott. Liv Morgan now has pink hair. The “legendary Bella Twins” were at ringside for Rousey. Rousey won by submission with an arm bar.

4. Konnor defeated Bobby Roode. Konnor won with a slam after Viktor took out Chad Gable at ringside, causing a distraction.