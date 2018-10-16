WWE Raw Results 10/15/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 15, 2018. The show featured World Cup Qualifying matches, and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre opened Raw recapping Dean Ambrose getting pinned at the end of last week’s six-man tag match. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins hit the stage and Rollins challenged McIntyre to have their World Cup qualifying match immediately.