WWE Raw Results 10/22/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 22, 2018. The show featured a stunning announcement from Roman Reigns, as well as a Raw Tag Team Championship match and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The show opened with Roman Reigns announcing he’s battling leukemia, has been battling it for 11 years, and will have to relinquish the Universal Championship. You can watch it here. Reigns promised that this wasn’t a retirement speech, and that he’d be back. It will now be Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman one-on-one for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

1. Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley. Bálor pinned Lashley with a roll-up.

2. Ruby Riott defeated Sasha Banks. It will be Natalya, Banks and Bayley vs. The Riott Squad at Crown Jewel. Banks lost here to a Riott Kick after being distracted by everyone fighting at ringside.

– Triple H and Shawn Michaels cut a promo about how they’d beat Kane and Undertaker at Crown Jewel. You know how it goes.

– Paul Heyman put over Roman Reigns in a promo, then declared that Lesnar will defeat Strowman at Crown Jewel. Strowman interrupted and threatened Heyman, but Drew McIntyre attacked and laid Strowman out with a Claymore.