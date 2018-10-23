WWE Raw Results 10/22/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 22, 2018. The show featured a stunning announcement from Roman Reigns, as well as a Raw Tag Team Championship match and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results
– The show opened with Roman Reigns announcing he’s battling leukemia, has been battling it for 11 years, and will have to relinquish the Universal Championship. You can watch it here. Reigns promised that this wasn’t a retirement speech, and that he’d be back. It will now be Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman one-on-one for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.
1. Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley. Bálor pinned Lashley with a roll-up.
2. Ruby Riott defeated Sasha Banks. It will be Natalya, Banks and Bayley vs. The Riott Squad at Crown Jewel. Banks lost here to a Riott Kick after being distracted by everyone fighting at ringside.
– Triple H and Shawn Michaels cut a promo about how they’d beat Kane and Undertaker at Crown Jewel. You know how it goes.
– Paul Heyman put over Roman Reigns in a promo, then declared that Lesnar will defeat Strowman at Crown Jewel. Strowman interrupted and threatened Heyman, but Drew McIntyre attacked and laid Strowman out with a Claymore.
Tonight? TONIGHT is the night they finally pull the trigger on the Ambrose turn? For FUCK’S sake, WWE.
Had to do a double take there. I mean C’MON now, read the friggin room, WWE
Opening segment and final match and segment were the craziest emotional rollercoaster on Raw in a long long time. Holy crap.
Of all the fucking nights to turn Ambrose, they do it tonight. What the actual fuck, WWE. Poor, poor taste and even poorer timing.
Lots of people saying this was terrible of WWE to turn Ambrose on this night… but at same time it was perfect and more realistic. The Shield was keeping Ambrose together, the Shield fell apart because of Roman and it fucked with Ambrose because he lost the Shield again and emotions were running high. They also just won the titles so people really weren’t expecting it. Automatic puts crazy heat on Ambrose and makes Rollins super sympathetic and even more over. And now Roman is going to be cheered too. Yes the crowd probably went home sad but this is the kind of shit people want to see when they watch Raw. Lots of real human emotion going on tonight and that’s the best kind of storylines.
And yeah basically it was the one night that could get Ambrose reeeeeally boo’ed for turning and it got the reaction it deserves. The crowd shots and reactions were amazing
Pretty safe to say Riott Squad vs Banks Bayley and Natalya is nit happening at Crown Jewel
Was thinking the same thing.
It’s gonna be a “Bonesaw Match.”
RAW made me sad. And confused. But this time in a good way. Go figure. Sorry The other Samoan Joe, really hope he comes back strong and healthy.
