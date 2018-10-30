WWE Raw Results 10/29/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 29, 2018. The go-home show for Crown Jewel (boo) featured a change in the World Cup tournament, a confrontation between D-X and the Brothers of Destruction, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Baron Corbin holding the now vacant Universal Championship and insulting Roman Reigns. He was interrupted and intimidated by Brock Lesnar. Braun Strowman interrupted, and powerslammed Corbin three times. Lesnar hit an F-5 on Strowman to leave him lying.

1. Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley by disqualification when Lio Rush interfered. Baron Corbin congratulated Lashley for the loss by having him replace John Cena in the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. Because reasons.

– Ronda Rousey will face Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.

2. Trish Stratus, Lita, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya defeated The Riott Squad, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James. Natalya made Fox tap out to a Sharpshooter.

3. Elias defeated Jinder Mahal. Mahal attacked Elias backstage while Elias was trolling Baron Corbin, setting up the match. Elias won with Drift Away.

– Crown Jewel World Cup tournament brackets: