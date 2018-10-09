WWE Raw Results 10/8/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 8, 2018. The show featured a pair of Super Show-Down rematches, as well as a World Cup qualifier, and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

WWE

– The show opened with Triple H and Shawn Michaels challenging The Undertaker and Kane to a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and reforming D-Generation X.

– John Cena qualified for the WWE World Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia by being John Cena.

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens. Lio Rush talked on the microphone through the entire match, hyping up Lashley and turning him into a heel. Owens had huge support, but lost to a Yokosuka Cutter. Later, Lashley and Rush insulted Finn Balor and Bayley backstage.

2. Ronda Rousey and the Bella Twins defeated The Riott Squad. Rousey tapped out Ruby Riott with an armbar. After the match, the Bella Twins turned on Rousey and beat her down to set up Nikki Bella vs. Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at Evolution.