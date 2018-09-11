WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 10, 2018. The show featured appearances by Mick Foley and Triple H, plus the B-Team’s rematch against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman opened the show by leading a parade of Raw’s heels (including Drew Gulak, for anyone wondering) down the ramp. As the rest of the baddies circled the ring and cheered, the three bragged about beating up the Shield last week. Braun referred to the other two as his Dogs of War. Dolph praised the other heels for standing up to the Shield, and Drew talked about the balance of power shifting to them. The Shield entered through the audience and beat everybody up with ax handles that Dean Ambrose provided. The segment ended with a stare down between the two trios.

– In a clip from their YouTube channel, the Bella Twins arrived at their dressing room and found that the Riott Squad have trashed it.

– As the show returned from commercial, the Shield were backstage, still holding ax handles, and arguing with four cops. Baron Corbin broke it up and told the Shield they’d have to leave the arena or risk another arrest and the forfeit of Roman and Seth’s titles. Roman, Seth, and Dean dropped their ax handles and walked away.

1. Nikki Bella defeated Ruby Riott. Nikki hit the Rack Attack 2.0 to pin Ruby.

– The Big Show hosted a Connor’s Cure segment where he introduced a group of Louisiana kids who’ve adopted superheroic wrestling personas.

– Backstage, Drake Maverick gave the Authors of Pain a heelish pep talk for their match.

2. The Authors of Pain defeated Roddy Ace and Nathan Bradley. The Authors toyed with the local talent before hitting the Super Collider for an easy pin. Also, everyone seems to just be calling them AOP now.

– A bunch of cops were standing around their paddy wagon when Triple H got out of his limo.

– Triple H cut an in-ring promo about how he’s going to beat the Undertaker at Super Showdown even though everybody expects Taker to win.