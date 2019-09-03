WWE Raw Results 9/2/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 2, 2019. The Labor Day edition of Raw featured two more King of the Ring matches, a women’s division championship showcase, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with a contract signing for Clash of Champions between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. They were interrupted by AJ Styles and the O.C., and Styles tore up the contract. Everyone brawled, setting up a tag team match.