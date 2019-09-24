WWE Raw Results 9/23/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 23, 2019. The episode featured a Clash of Champions rematch between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, a fatal five-way elimination match to name a new number one contender to the Universal Championship, a King of the Ring finals rematch, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about being scared of Bray Wyatt. Braun Strowman interrupted, and the two argued until a Clash of Champions rematch was made for later tonight.