WWE Raw Results 9/24/18

#WWE Raw Results #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.24.18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 24, 2018. The show featured The Shield in a six-man tag team main event, as well as a Raw Tag Team Championship match, and more. Be sure to be back here on Tuesday for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with The Shield arguing with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, with Dolph and Drew trying to convince Dean Ambrose that The Shield doesn’t care about him. Baron Corbin announced that Drew and Dolph would be defending their Tag Team Championship tonight, and that he would team with two partners of his choosing in a six-man tag against The Shield.

1. Finn Bálor defeated Jinder Mahal. Bayley and Alicia Fox were at ringside to promote the Mixed Match Challenge. Bayley cheated for Finn, causing her to get into it with Fox and Sunil Singh, allowing Finn to roll up Jinder off a distraction and win the match.

2. The Riott Squad defeated the Bella Twins and Natalya. Brie Bella kicked Liv Morgan in the face during the match, causing her to get taken to the back. Despite the 3-on-2 advantage, Ruby Riott won the match for her team with a Riot Kick on Natalya.

– Stephanie McMahon and Triple H presented championship title belts to a pair of Connor’s Cure kids. Backstage, Triple H was asked about the Undertaker, and he said the Undertaker’s time is coming to an end.

3. Konnor defeated Chad Gable. Bobby Roode appeared disappointed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw Results#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE RAWWWE RAW RESULTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP