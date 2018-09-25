WWE Raw Results 9/24/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 24, 2018. The show featured The Shield in a six-man tag team main event, as well as a Raw Tag Team Championship match, and more. Be sure to be back here on Tuesday for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with The Shield arguing with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, with Dolph and Drew trying to convince Dean Ambrose that The Shield doesn’t care about him. Baron Corbin announced that Drew and Dolph would be defending their Tag Team Championship tonight, and that he would team with two partners of his choosing in a six-man tag against The Shield.

1. Finn Bálor defeated Jinder Mahal. Bayley and Alicia Fox were at ringside to promote the Mixed Match Challenge. Bayley cheated for Finn, causing her to get into it with Fox and Sunil Singh, allowing Finn to roll up Jinder off a distraction and win the match.

2. The Riott Squad defeated the Bella Twins and Natalya. Brie Bella kicked Liv Morgan in the face during the match, causing her to get taken to the back. Despite the 3-on-2 advantage, Ruby Riott won the match for her team with a Riot Kick on Natalya.

– Stephanie McMahon and Triple H presented championship title belts to a pair of Connor’s Cure kids. Backstage, Triple H was asked about the Undertaker, and he said the Undertaker’s time is coming to an end.

3. Konnor defeated Chad Gable. Bobby Roode appeared disappointed.