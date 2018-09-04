WWE Raw Results 9/3/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for Labor Day, September 3, 2018. The show featured Finn Bálor vs. Braun Strowman in the main event, as well as a show-opening “riot” and The Shield moving through the U.S. justice system faster than anyone in human history. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– The show opened with Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler insulting The Shield. The Shield showed up, and both teams had a pull-apart brawl. Baron Corbin had The Shield arrested and taken away to a “local precinct,” where they quickly saw a judge, then posted bail. At 10PM on a holiday Monday!
1. The Bella Twins defeated The Riott Squad. The Bellas won their first match on Raw in three years with a Rack Attack 2.0 on Liv Morgan. Later, the Bellas offered fashion and other advice to Ronda Rousey.
2. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension. They are a tag team now.
3. Alexa Bliss defeated Natalya by submission with an arm bar. This started as an Elias segment. After the match, Ronda Rousey attacked the heels, got chop-blocked, then made the save for herself.
4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated The B-Team (c). This was supposed to be a title shot for The Revival, but they were attacked and replaced by Ziggler and McIntyre. They won the match and the tag titles with a Zig Zag/Claymore combination.
Thank god the titles are off of B Team. I hope they go back to being jobbers to all these other teams now. Pretty funny how they just kinda went “eh fuck it” and threw the titles into the Shield/ZigDrewBraun fued. Definitely will be Rollins and Ambrose facing them for the titles at HIAC. Drake Maverick with AOP had me laughing very hard. That is just insanely random.
Drake and AoP makes no sense but I loved it. Hope they show up on 205 live and serve as Maverick’s muscle for managing dudes like Murphy or Itami when they get out of hand.
This was the sarcastic response to All In, right? This can’t be serious.
I’d like to believe this mostly horrid episode didn’t actually happen… that it’s a Labor Day-induced dream sequence.
I swear, any time there’s a great wrestling show on a Saturday night– usually an NXT Takeover, All In this time– the main-roster response is to shit the bed as hard as possible.
Raw writers took the day off I see.
So Kevin Owens quit and is back the very next Raw? Can WWE at least pretend they are trying.
Remember when Ziggler won the US title and then quit and showed up in the Royal Rumble a couple weeks later and lost and there was no explanation
pretty sure kevin owens was just hanging out backstage and snapped while watching the torture that is bobby lashley trying to interact with other humans so he ran out there and beat the shit out of him to save the fans from having to witness another moment of that crap.
BUT THAT’S THE HARDEST PART OF THE RING!!!
