WWE Raw Results 9/3/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for Labor Day, September 3, 2018. The show featured Finn Bálor vs. Braun Strowman in the main event, as well as a show-opening “riot” and The Shield moving through the U.S. justice system faster than anyone in human history. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler insulting The Shield. The Shield showed up, and both teams had a pull-apart brawl. Baron Corbin had The Shield arrested and taken away to a “local precinct,” where they quickly saw a judge, then posted bail. At 10PM on a holiday Monday!

#ShieldArrest update – just now, informed that #TheShield appeared in front of a judge and have been formally arraigned. Officially charged with inciting a riot, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Will continue to report as info is available #RAW — Mike Rome (Austin R) (@MikeRomeWWE) September 4, 2018

1. The Bella Twins defeated The Riott Squad. The Bellas won their first match on Raw in three years with a Rack Attack 2.0 on Liv Morgan. Later, the Bellas offered fashion and other advice to Ronda Rousey.

2. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension. They are a tag team now.

3. Alexa Bliss defeated Natalya by submission with an arm bar. This started as an Elias segment. After the match, Ronda Rousey attacked the heels, got chop-blocked, then made the save for herself.

4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated The B-Team (c). This was supposed to be a title shot for The Revival, but they were attacked and replaced by Ziggler and McIntyre. They won the match and the tag titles with a Zig Zag/Claymore combination.