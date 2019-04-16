WWE Raw Superstar Shake-up Results 4/15/19





WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 15, 2019. The “Superstar Shake-Up” edition of Raw featured multiple arrivals, several champions getting pinned in non-title matches for some reason, and a six-man tag team main event. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:



– The show opened with Shane and Stephanie McMahon celebrating the Superstar Shake-up and trolling the Montreal crowd until The Miz attacked Shane. The two brawled until Miz was able to chase Shane off with a steel chair. Miz bled from the head for some reason during the fight.

1. “The Viking Experience” and The Revival defeated Aleister Black, Ricochet, and Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. War Raiders are now known as “Ivar and Erik, The Viking Experience.” They won the match with whatever they’re calling the Fallout now on Zack Ryder.

2. Andrade defeated Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor. Zelina Vega interfered, helping Andrade get the win with a Hammerlock DDT.

– Elias was interrupted by Rey Mysterio, who beat him up and slipped on the top rope during a springboard. When that was over, Lars Sullivan showed up and beat up Mysterio.

3. The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode with a double top rope splash. The surprise here was ruined by on-screen graphics calling Roode and Gable “The Usos.”

– Alexa Bliss interviewed Sami Zayn, who says he hates the people in Montreal.

4. Naomi and Bayley defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Naomi won with a split-legged moonsault, giving us three non-title losses for champions in four matches.

– Braun Strowman vs. EC3 never happened, as Strowman attacked him before the bell, beat him up the ramp, and chokeslammed him through the stage.

– Eric Young was moved to Raw via on-screen recap graphic.

WWE Raw

5. Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott. Lynch won by submission with the Disarmer. After the match, Natalya challenged Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. Lacey Evans interrupted and said that Natalya’s next match would be against her, and that the winner would then challenge Lynch.

6. Lacey Evans defeated Natalya with the Women’s Right, followed by a Merosault.

– Bray Wyatt also has a spooky doll in addition to his bird puppet.

WWE Raw

7. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley. Styles won with a Phenomenal Forearm on Lashley, after a Stomp to Lashley from Rollins and a spear to Lashley from Reigns.

– Here’s a complete rundown of all the roster moves from night one of the Superstar Shake-Up.