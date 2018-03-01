One of the worst parts about WWE programming (and really, where do we begin?) is that since Raw and Smackdown are both 100 percent live shows, both have become appointment TV: You don’t want to miss it, because you never know what might happen. We’re live, pal!
Of course, that isn’t inherently the worst thing — the worst thing is having to sit through commercial break after commercial break during WWE’s live programming, three-minute breaks loaded with Sonic’s version of the Golden Lovers, battling fried chicken franchises (Popeye’s > KFC, obviously), and lord knows whatever else is trying to be pushed on wrestling fans this week. (Stacker2? Is that still a thing?)
Thankfully, WWE programming will be getting a slight reprieve of the nonstop advertising avalanche later this year.
I don’t know why, but sassy Dad Who’s Waiting for You To Finish John Cena is just one of my favorite screen grabs.
I took an extended break from like 2002-2006, came back to watch them destroy ECW and took a break again from 2007-2011. It certainly has always seemed to me that there was a heavy increase in the amount of commercials and the length of commercial breaks once they left TNN/Spike and went back to USA.