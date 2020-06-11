If you’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown during quarantine and though the dramatic differences between the two brands was WWE’s biggest creative failing — one is red and the other is blue, it’s like night and day — don’t worry, your concerns have been heard. You weirdo.

Per an announcement made on WWE.com on Thursday afternoon, the creative teams for both Raw and Smackdown will be consolidated into one unit under Bruce Prichard. Like Smackdown? Have two Smackdowns! If you’re wondering where Paul Heyman’s supposed to end up under this new deal, the news blurb mentions that he’ll be concentrating on his role, “as an in-ring performer.”