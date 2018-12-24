WWE Raw & Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/24-25/18

WWE

Fewer of you will probably be watching Raw and Smackdown when they air this week, but for those of you who are and for whoever wants to comment about WWE’s main roster shows whenever you watch them, here’s an open discussion thread. If you’ve read the spoilers for these pre-taped episodes, you already know that nothing much happens on one of them and more things happen on the other one of them.

On the Christmas Eve episode of WWE Monday Night Raw:

On a special Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw, Natalya challenges longtime friend Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship. Plus, Elias faces Bobby Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Seth Rollins clashes with Baron Corbin and much more!

On the Christmas episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

Shinsuke Nakamura labeled Rusev a “total diva” last week. On Christmas night, his birthday and Rusev Day, The Bulgarian Brute will look for retribution as he challenges The King of Strong Style for the United States Championship. Will it be a Happy Rusev Day and a Merry Christmas for Rusev, or will Nakamura spoil the holidays? Find out Tuesday at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE on USA Network!

Our five-point preview:

1. Wow, prominent matches featuring Baron Corbin, Natalya, and the Dolph Ziggler-Drew McIntyre-Finn Balor hate triangle? What a holiday gift from our pals at World Wrestling Entertainment!

2. SOMEONE SAVE CHAD GABLE, WHO IS CLEARLY IN HORRIBLE PAIN.

3. Now that Gallows and Anderson are back on Smackdown, we can combine the “Bring back Talk’n Shop” and “Bring back Talking Smack” wrestling talk show fan campaigns. (I just want Sex Ferguson to meet the New Daniel Bryan.)

4. Like the Magi looking to the star to lead them to little baby Jesus, I’m looking for a sign that this Shane McMahon-Miz storyline will lead to a Mandy Rose vs. Maryse match in 2019.

5. I didn’t known that Rusev’s shoot birthday is on December 25 until now! Wow, happy birthday and Merry Christmas and Happy Rusev Day to the former Alexander!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from these open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw and Smackdown Live reports. Enjoy the shows, and happy holidays!