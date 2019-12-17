Full Spoilers For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE Raw

In addition to this week’s Monday Night Raw in Des Moines Iowa, WWE also taped an episode there for next week, which will air on December 23, the night before Christmas Eve. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down. These are full, actual spoilers for next week’s Raw, so if you’re looking forward to escaping from your family for three hours next week to watch some pre-taped wrestling, proceed with caution.

WWE Raw Results:

— The arena was decorated for Christmas. Jimmy Fallon appeared on the titantron to offer a holiday greeting.



1. Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight. After the match, KO put Mojo through a table. Then he cut a promo on Seth Rollins and AOP, who responded by coming out and beating him up.

2. Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander. During the match, Lana announced that her wedding to Lashley will take place next week (meaning the December 30 show).

3. Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder. Drew also beat up Curt Hawkins after the match, and then announced that 2020 will be his year.

— Becky Lynch cut a promo in which she challenged Asuka to a singles match. Asuka came out and accepted the challenge. Becky told her to name the place and time.

4. Ricochet defeated Tony Nese.

5. Aleister Black defeated local talent.

6. Buddy Murphy defeated local talent. Buddy’s squash match was immediately after Aleister’s, and the latter stuck around to watch. Then they faced off in the ring, and their TLC rematch was announced for the following week.

7. Charlotte Flair defeated NXT Superstar Chelsea Green. Green tapped out to Charlotte.

8. The OC (including AJ) defeated Randy Orton and the Viking Raiders. Styles pinned Orton for the victory.

9. Erick Rowan defeated local talent.

10. Rusev defeated No Way Jose. After the match Rusev cut a promo saying that Lana and Bobby Lashley deserve each other and he’s happy for them.

11. WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins by Disqualification. AOP attacked Rey, ending the match. They were going to put him through the announce table, but Samoa Joe wouldn’t get out of the way. AOP beat up Joe while Rollins hit the Stomp on Mysterio. Rollins and AOP stood tall as the show ended.