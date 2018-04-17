All The Roster Moves From Night One Of WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up

Ever since Raw and Smackdown were once again split into separate brands in 2016, WWE has needed a way to juggle competitors between rosters to keep each show fresh. Enter the Superstar Shake-Up! During 2017’s inaugural Shake-Up, a number of top-tier talent went to Raw, including Alexa Bliss, the Miz and Dean Ambrose; in return, Smackdown received the likes of Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair and Rusev, among others. Who would be shuffled between Team Red and Team Blue in 2018?

We found out the first part of the roster moves tonight when the following competitors were moved from Smackdown (or in one person’s case, NXT) to Raw:

  • United States champion Jinder Mahal from Smackdown to Raw (where he immediately lost the title to Jeff Hardy)
  • The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan) from Smackdown to Raw
  • Kevin Owens from Smackdown to Raw under order of Stephanie McMahon
  • Sami Zayn from Smackdown to Raw under order of Stephanie McMahon
  • Zack Ryder from Smackdown to Raw
  • Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) from Smackdown to Raw
  • Natalya from Smackdown to Raw
  • Dolph Ziggler from Smackdown to Raw
  • Drew McIntyre from NXT to Raw
  • Baron Corbin from Smackdown to Raw
  • Mojo Rawley from Smackdown to Raw
  • Bobby Roode from Smackdown to Raw
  • Chad Gable from Smackdown to Raw
  • The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) from Smackdown to Raw

On top of that, we also learned that the Miz will be moved to Smackdown by personal request of Daniel Bryan. I think I speak for the entirety of With Spandex when I say:

WWE Network

We still have a whole second night where Superstars will be appropriately Shaken Up, so tune into Smackdown Live tomorrow to see who else gets moved between rosters — and keep it locked on With Spandex for your full Superstar Shake-Up coverage.

