All The Roster Moves From Night One Of WWE’s 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

04.15.19 2 hours ago

WWE

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone and that means it’s time for another WWE Superstar Shake-Up! These have happened annually since the brand split in 2016 as a way to freshen up the Raw and Smackdown rosters by moving some main roster superstars from Monday to Tuesday and vice versa and by introducing new call-ups from NXT.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSSUPERSTAR SHAKE-UPWWEWWE RAWWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 12 hours ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 12 hours ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP