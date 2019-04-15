WWE Raw Superstar Shake-Up Open Discussion Thread 4/15/19

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, the two-night WWE Superstar Shake-up kicks off, and the entire landscape of WWE begins to change. Where will your favorite Superstars land? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. What a preview blurb from Dot Com, huh? The current rumor is that talent’s having trouble getting to Montreal for the show, so the episode’s undergoing “rewrites” to make it work. Unlike every other Raw, which gets rewritten at 6 in the afternoon because an insane 73-year old is in charge.

2. The only seeming guarantee for a shooken-up Superstar is the Usos to Raw, since they randomly lost the Smackdown Tag Team Championship to the Hardys on last week’s Smackdown. Maybe Naomi will go with them, and get something to do with her time.

3. Will Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, EC3, Ricochet, and Aleister Black all find official brands, or do they just get to keep being roving free agents? And wither LARS?

4. Becky Lynch has championships on both shows, which makes you wonder if she’s able to be “shaken-up” at all and land somewhere other than Smackdown when the title changes hands again.

5. Please begin praying now that WWE resists the urge to break up the New Day just because one of them won the WWE Championship.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight's open thread and we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report.