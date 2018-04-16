WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/16/18: Superstar Shake-Up Edition

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Where will your favorite Superstars end up when Raw and SmackDown LIVE get shaken up in a special two-night event? Don’t miss the first night of the Superstar Shake-up Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network. Also on Raw, “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt battle The Revival in the final round of the Tag Team Eliminator, and contentious best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks square off one-on-one. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Superstars are shaking up! Tonight’s day one of the two day “shake-up” event, so if a bunch of Smackdown guys randomly show up, don’t assume they’re gonna be on the same roster as the Raw guys after Tuesday. If you’d like to read our choices for some people who should switch brands, click here.

2. If most of the night is a holding pattern to set up the new show rosters, can we give that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks one-on-one main roster match like 25 good minutes?

3. We’ll be wiling the Revival on to victory in their “eliminator” final against Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, even if the chance of The Greatest Royal Rumble running a heel vs. heel tag title match without their big backyard wrestling stars in it is less than zero.

4. Let’s hope Stephanie McMahon shows up again in a bigger brace this week, tries to compliment Ronda Rousey again and gets her arm broken for a third time in like two weeks. Settle this in a monster truck battle atop Cobo Hall!

5. Will Roman Reigns get his hands on Samoa Joe? Because there’s no way he’s out-talking him. They might as well start fighting.

We’ll be keeping you updated all night with roster shake-ups and other breakout news, so be sure to +1 your favorite comments from the open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!