WWE Confirms Where Raw And Smackdown Will Air In 2019

After months of speculation on what could happen to WWE’s premier shows, Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live, it was announced on Tuesday that the weekly episodic shows will air on different networks beginning in 2019.

Both Raw and Smackdown have aired on back-to-back nights on the USA Network since 2016. With deals starting in October 2019, Raw will continue its three-hour run on the USA Network, while Smackdown will move back to Friday nights on FOX.

According to a release by WWE, Smackdown will remain a two-hour show as part of a five-year agreement. The show will hit broadcast television on October 4.