WWE Confirms Where Raw And Smackdown Will Air In 2019

After months of speculation on what could happen to WWE’s premier shows, Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live, it was announced on Tuesday that the weekly episodic shows will air on different networks beginning in 2019.
Both Raw and Smackdown have aired on back-to-back nights on the USA Network since 2016. With deals starting in October 2019, Raw will continue its three-hour run on the USA Network, while Smackdown will move back to Friday nights on FOX.
According to a release by WWE, Smackdown will remain a two-hour show as part of a five-year agreement. The show will hit broadcast television on October 4.
So it won’t be live?
Really throws a whole wrench in the whole ‘4 nights in the same venue for the Big 4 PPV’s’ doesn’t it?
*4 nights in a row, damn the lack of edit button.
It can still be four nights in a row, but Smackdown opens instead of closes.
“SmackDown LIVE has also helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and *The Bella Twins*.”
I really hope you’re not laughing at Pop Culture Icon Triple H, famous Hollywood star of The Chaperone.
Sorry WWE, but you’re not good enough to lay claim to my Friday nights.
Especially if it goes back to being taped
Pre-taped Friday night show? Oh, Fox, always the masters of scheduling.
It’s honestly a miracle they’re still a broadcasting company.
Where’d it say it’s going to be taped?
Sorry, assumption because that makes the Friday decision even worse, and Fox tends to make the worst decisions. :)
Like others said, the big question is whether or not it’s going to be taped. It kind of feels like they HAVE to make it a live show, right? This isn’t going to be worth Fox’s while if the results are on the internet and people are posting videos onto social media of any big events 72 hours before the show airs . I know that’s going to throw a wrench in how WWE does their production schedule, but I’ve got to think this stays as a live show.