Some of independent wrestling’s brightest stars recently reported to the Performance Center , and it looks like another will soon be headed their way. Timothy Thatcher has signed with WWE , as first reported by Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens and later confirmed by PWInsider .

Thatcher, 36, has been wrestling for about fifteen years. He’s best known for his technical prowess in the ring, and for not having any social media outside of it. The long list of promotions he’s worked for included PWG, Progress, wXw in Germany, Evolve (where he holds the record for longest-reigning Evolve Champion), and, recently, MLW. Creatively, he’s been involved with some notable groups and storylines that focused on the sports-like aspects of wrestling as part of WALTER’s Ringkampf stable, now NXT UK‘s Imperium, and as a rival of Drew Gulak’s Catchpoint faction in Evolve.

For those not familiar with Thatcher, or for those who are and want to revisit some of his best recent work, some of his really good matches from the past few years are on YouTube. Here’s Thatcher wrestling Minoru Suzuki in OTT in Ireland, the final match of his trilogy with up-and-coming indie grappler Daniel Makabe in 3-2-1 Battle, and his MLW bouts with Davey Boy Smith Jr. and with Low Ki.