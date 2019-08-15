WWE

The first episode of Smackdown on Fox on October 4, 2019, also marks the twentieth anniversary of WWE’s blue brand. Unsurprisingly, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has reached out to the man who popularized the word “smackdown” and happens to also be a huge movie star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, about making an appearance on the show. The Rock has yet to commit to the date, reportedly because of his busy filming schedule, but it’s still possible that Johnson, who retired from wrestling earlier this month, will make an appearance.