WWE Royal Rumble 2013 Open Discussion Thread

– Pre-show United States Championship Match: Antonio Cesaro (c) vs. The Miz
– Tag Team Championship Match: Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) (c) vs. Team Rhodes Scholars (Damien Sandow and Cody Rhodes)
– Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio (c) vs. The Big Show
– WWE Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. The Rock. If The Shield gets involved, CM Punk will be stripped of the WWE Championship.
– Royal Rumble Match
did we just sit the record for the most comments on any thread here with this thread ?! AWWWEEESOOOME !!!
now you’re really being a troll, brandon !
how can you make the world champ badge have the photo of that man ? JUST HOW ?!
did anyone else notice the guy in the crowd shouting at the rock when punk tossed him outside of the ring in the middle of the match “there’s no shame in walking away now rocky !” ?
How amazingly awesome CM Punks promo last night??!! Every time he opens his mouth, its like an overlaod of legitimate truths. If you didnt stand up for that, you’re doing it wrong. If you wanna succeed in life, forget Tim Tebow, CM Punk should be speaking at your graduation.
I meant to apologize for forgetting that ADR/Show was a Last Man Standing Match. At least he went through most of my predicted machinations. Except for getting knocked the F out….and blowing Bret Hart.
I loved being there, even though I dislike the Rock.
HEY LOOK AT THIS THING I MADE
It’s gonna be a blow when Mr. McMahon gives Heyman the “You’re Fired!” treatment tonight during the performance evaluation. Blerg.
What if Ziggy won the WHC in the Chamber match, and saved and then cashed in on Cena after he beats Rock at Mania?
I’m reaching, aren’t I?
Technically. But the WWE is notorious for ignoring their own rules to make things happen. For instance, if Ziggy won the WHC, one of the 100 gms could declare Ziggy can cash in on ANY title.
Far fetched, and will probably never happen. But I can wear my pink Ziggler shirt and dream, right?
While I love the thought, the briefcase is only for the WHC, isn’t it? He wouldn’t be able to cash on Cena. Cena cashed in the WWE belt contract months ago.
*saved the briefcase
Thoughts on the Rumble from someone who was in attendance:
1. There was nowhere in the arena that indicated what number we were on. The screen was enormous and shiny and nice, but I’m sure a number could have been placed SOMEWHERE. I had no idea Ryback was 30 until no one else came out.
2. I don’t know how it sounded on TV, but US Airways Center went absolutely NUTS for Jericho. I loved it.
3. The little kid next to me was not amused by my cheering for Punk. Which I think made it slightly more enjoyable.
4. The grown adult male behind me who did nothing but criticize 3MB and Bo for almost the entire Rumble match was irritating enough. Then he stood up and clapped for Sin Cara. No words.
5. Cena and Rock both winning on the same night made my 8 and a half hour drive from Phoenix home that much worse.
Last night was a dark night. That’s PPV 2 of 4 of my WWE Grand Slam, but it didn’t go how I’d like to remember it.
Hitting AZ/CA border patrol and being instantly waved through made me chuckle because I only assume my whiteness is what did it. It would be one of my few laughs on this night.
jericho himself said that in his 22 years of wrestling (that alone is F*CKING IMPRESSIVE) the reaction to him as the surprise (because it was really a surprise) entrant at the rumble had to be the biggest one he can remember !
I know that I went NUTS and MARKED THE F*CK OUT for him ! and goldust too :) no one else though … poor cesaro, barret and rhodes all got eliminated in a stupid way … they were my favourite acts in the rumble ! (bryan and kane too but they didn’t last that much)
From watching the feed (or so I’ve heard), Y2J got one of, if not THE, biggest cheers of the night.
Well if that guy behind you cheered for Sin Cara, he was the only one. That was one of the most anti-climactic big entrances I’ve ever seen. HE CAME IN AT 29 LIKE HE MATTERED!!!
Will Ziggler win the world title at Elimination Chamber and get challenged by Cena at Mania or will we just have 2wice in a Lifetime©?
Rumor is Rock v Cena 2 has been in the agenda for months now, so it’s not likely to change
I actually think this is good for us.
And when I say “us” I mean the WithLeather style of WWE viewer.
The last year or so has been REALLY good to us.
We got a boss DBry title Reign, Punks reign, The Summer of Punk, Claudio is big time, Ambrose and Rollins are on the way up, Funkasaurus was a thing we enjoyed, Hero and Generico are coming…
Think about all we’ve watched in the last year plus, in WWE.
This wasn’t CHIKARA, PWG or AIW, This was CM Punk and American Dragon ruling the WW F’N E.
And I think we NEEDED last night to remind us of what we were watching.
And not to forget that Punk is still here, Bryan is still here, Sandow, Cody Rhodes Mustache and Cesaro are all here.
It’ll be ok.
This is true, and anyone with a pulse knew Rock would win beat the villain in the end. However, Punk deserved the W over Rock on the resume in the RR main event, and you could easily have had Rock win at EC and get all of the mainstream attention heading into WM. It is quite possible there will be some provocative championship storylines down the road, but things look pretty bleak at the moment
That’s the only calming thought as I left Phoenix last night is that there’s still a LOT of good things happening. Last night in essence allowed me to see Punk change his tune a bit. No more counting of days, and he’s always great when there’s a goal. Not that he wasn’t great with the belt, but maybe a fresh angle will continue his run of being awesome in new ways.
Here’s what I don’t understand: This is now the third straight year that Rock has been the focus of the build to Wrestlemania (other than maybe Taker vs HHH). He’s been the big draw each time. How much of a difference is it to put the belt on him? He’d be running the TV circuit anyways, and more than Punk, is the average person really ganna go “Ooo shiny” and suddenly tune in this time? (I might be underestimating the average person)
And who are you attempting to draw in? Attitude Era fans? They are ganna make a wanking motion the second Cena wins and stop watching. His movie fans? You think they are dropping 60 bucks to see 3-4 hours of wrestling just for 30 minutes of the Rock?
And you think they are sticking around after he’s gone again? The only way you are doing that is if you put on a HELL of a show around him. The only way the fans are staying is to keep promoting people like Punk, Ziggler, and ADR and give them the best storylines possible. They all NEED great matches this year for this to make any sense.
They must focus on good solid setups to the things around Rock/Cena 2, or they are going to fail to gain any lasting fanbase
True, they will make wanking motions when Cena hustles, shows respect, and whatnot, but VKM will already have bled them dry for $50 a pop. The damage will have already been done.
No one is saying have him face Cesaro. But what about Brock? HHH? Taker? All of those would be huge matches in their own right, Rock still tours and touts WWE and Wrestlemania, and the fans still likely leave after Mania.
Cena’s heel turn would be nice, except Vince is scared to do it. Can’t go upsetting all the little kids
Look at this way. Rock’s a big draw, right? He WANTS to be there. What’s his purpose if he’s not there trying to win the title? Put it this way… he didn’t come back to have midcard feuds with Antonio Cesaro.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it, again. The smartest thing this company can do with a Rock/Cena re-match is to turn Cena heel.
My guess is they’re trying to court the fans that only watch wrestling once a year.
Something tells me that today’s Raw will be spent humiliating CM Punk, The Shield and Paul Heyman (performance review?? He’s CM Punk’s manager, not Vince’s underling) while Cena and The Rock talk about how much it means to them to live so easily.
It’s like the creative team can’t wait until Cena is the focus again because he’s easy to write for. OOOH I don’t know I’m just bitter.
This NSFW GIF the situation up nicely:
I’M DYING HERE XD
Eve knows who Rock’s attacker was! It’s all on her iPad!
Today we are all the spanish announce table.
+uno
Ruminations on the Rumble later after I’ve had time to cool down:
1. ADR vs. Show was my match of the night, because duct tape. Give Dos Caras a Duck Tape Sponsorship. NOW.
2. The Hell No vs. Rhodes Scholars match was underwhelming, as was most of the card.
3. New Big E. Langston mark here. Guilty, and I will admit I have a problem. I must hear his pseudo Al-Roker voice more.
4. Rumble was a complete disappointment save for JERICHO! and the GODFATHER. Godfather gets the best entrant of the night for his “Ah, screw it, Imma party with my HOOOO TRAAAAIN” disposition.
5. As soon as the Shield didn’t show up as 27-30, I knew it was gonna be a Dusty Finish. Stopped watching PPV at this point.
6. Rock needs to be ashamed of himself, Cena needs to be ashamed of himself, and anyone who still has hope needs to be ashamed of themselves.
But I’ll still keep watching, because masochism.
Spent a lot of time thinking about the ppv. It provoked real emotion, which I think is a good thing. It was predictable with Cena and Rock winning, but there was enough doubt that it still hurt like a son of a bitch when it happened. I had fun watching. I marked out hardcore for Jericho and The Godfather. It was a ppv where things actually happened, they just didn’t happen in our favor.
Then there’s Rocky. From a business standpoint, I see what they are trying to with Rock. I don’t agree with it, but I can understand it. Having him on talk shows and what not with the belt promotes WM more in Vince’s eyes. Call me delusional, but I always felt Rock was back to promote the WWE, not his movies. Love him or hate him, he is a huge draw. I disagree with it though, because if Vince gave proper pushes to guys like Punk and Ziggler and let them beat guys like Cena CLEANLY they would look strong enough to create a draw on their own. Because of the direction of Creative, no other guy on the roster was viewed in Cena’s league by the average fan. Hence Rocky coming back and cutting the worst promos possible.
The only way this works for me is if Punk grabs a mic and berates the fans. Congrats fans, you got what you want. A part-timer as champ. You think he will actually be here every night? Wrestling on Raw? No. He’s gonna take the belt and show up when he feels like it. But congrats. You got what you wanted. And you wonder why I don’t do this for you? It’s because what you want isn’t pro wrestling. It’s catch phrases and garbage. It makes what we work hard for pointless. We bust our ass, so you can clamor for has beens like The Rock, and you know Vince will give it to you. Etc. etc.
And then afterwards he can rally up his old Nexus buddies to take on The Shield for screwing him over.
I’ll be honest…if we get that Punk, it could make this worth it.
I think of all the things, what annoyed me the most is the amount of wasted spots in the rumble. You can’t play with my heart like that and tell me Shelton Benjamin is coming back only to give me Tensai, BOTH Prime Time Players, Brodus Clay, Zack Ryder, 3MB, Great Khali etc. I mean just thinking about it even if you don’t have any more “surprise” entrants, why couldn’t The Shield, Big E Langston, and Big Show have been in it at least instead of those clowns?
Also, are they serious with the Final 3? The three most overprotected babyfaces in the company are in the Final 3? Who I am supposed to root for at that point? Why was there no Ziggler and Cena interaction? Why not have Sheamus, Ziggler and Cena all team up to eliminate Ryback in the Final 4 so that Ryback stays protected?
Also, why is Sin Cara coming in at 29? WHERE WAS BROCK LESNAR? Why are Team Hell No still the champions if they are just going to eliminate each other from the Rumble?
If Orton and Sheamus are going to be WM opponents, why not take this opportunity to start the feud by having them eliminate each other from the Rumble? Is Bo Dallas going to get an IC title shot now? because if he is that’s ridiculous. If the plan is to finally go ahead with the Cody vs. Goldust WM match, wouldn’t it have made more sense to have Goldust eliminate Cody instead of vice versa? Doesn’t having Ryback come in at 30 sort of defeat the point? Wouldn’t it have made more sense for him to come in early and just waste everybody?
So many questions….So little answers. Sigh.
I think the biggest reason we feel the way we do today (butthurt, ugh.) is that the Rumble match wasn’t the last thing on the card. Having Jericho back was a complete surprise and would have immediately wiped away that horrible Punk-Rock ending.
Yea, it wasn’t just the fact that the two people we didn’t want to win ended up winning, but that they won in such an unspectacular and routine manner.
The fact that we have to choose which ending sucks less is an indicator of how little effort was put into the finish of each match.
I dunno. Of the two evils, I feel like The Rock winning is better than Cena winning the rumble
Well, yeah. There is that, but I think it definitely would have been lessened.
Not to speak for the other withleatherheads but my frustration comes from a predictable push for a match I didn’t want to see last year and have no desire to see again at the expense of a wrestler who I am interested in.
Idea for Cena as a character: don’t change much of anything, just turn him into a guy who’s having a nervous breakdown. “Why aren’t you people cheering? If you’re not cheering I’m not doing my job and that means I threw away my marriage for nothing.”
1- Did anyone seriously see the Shield attack the Rock yesterday?(Through Slow-motioning the scene?)
2 – I believe that Vince couldn’t do what he did yesterday because PROOF?
3- Yesterday’s rumble was a clear indication of the future rupturing of Team Hell No. I don’t mind a lengthy reign but you can only do so much with the therapy sessions and such, its starting to feel mundane and boring.
4 – I liked Rey Mysterio’s outfit, noticed that he had less bulkiness than before.
5. OMG GOLDUST. I wonder if he uses mints when he breathes on people. Also, wouldn’t it be great for him to have a war with Cody? Brother vs Brother? That would be awesome. That was one of the highlights yesterday, I acted like an idiot child when he came out.
6 – CM Punk – I feel horrible that he lost this title in the worst way possible(ok not the worse ever but one of the worse), especially to a part time guy that hasn’t wrestled in 10 yrs and hasn’t done anything to earn it, just to promote his pathetic movies. I think it was an insult to the belt and to those who work day in and day out. I feel it nullified its importance really.
I think we can hit 7000 if we keep this going.
I’m really confused why we hate Bo Dallas? What could he have possibly done already to piss everyone off?
He absolutely CAN go, anyone that saw his NXT work would know that. He’s not as great on the mic as Bray Wyatt, but he does come off slightly violent/unbalanced in the same way and has got a really unique look. I for one, am on team #bo.
Bo is a quality, talented wrestler. Just because he isn’t an indy hero (pun intended) like Kassius Ohno doesn’t mean he can’t go.
Because he reminds us of Jacob in Twilight
I don’t get it either. It’s not always the guy who is the most qualified that gets called up to the Big leagues. Sometimes, it’s the guy who can fill a spot for a temporary time before getting sent back down.
I don’t “hate” Bo Dallas, I just think there are a lot more NXT guys who should have been given that spot before him.
I wanted to see Godfather work at least a little. If you’re gonna sell me nostalgia with The Rock, let me breathe the whole thing in and let me have someone getting a Pimp Tracks or the Ho Train splash. Don’t talk to me like you’re selling gold and then hand me lead.
Yeah, Godfather was in the ring for the right amount of time, in my opinion. Marked out for his entrance, laughed when he got tossed, and laughed more when he smiled and strutted away. Good bit by WWE
I know. But I can dream, can’t I?
I think if you got to see him for more than what you saw yesterday, you would feel like you bought some gold and then were handed used condoms.
I’ll give you that he wasn’t the best worker, but I had love for Supply & Demand. A pimp and a porn star. There could be no finer pairing.
Even at the peak of his popularity, nobody wanted to see The Godfather wrestle. It was all about his entrance and the ensuing meat market.
One final thought — wouldn’t this entire thing be one billion times more interesting if it turns out that Cena is behind The Shield, that after 2012’s inability to dethrone Punk he sent them out to ensure that Punk wouldn’t be the World Champion at Wrestlemania (by getting Punk stripped through interference)?
Seriously how nuanced a character would John Cena become if suddenly he turned to the dark side to avoid having to challenge Punk again?
This is WWE we are talking about here. Cena could have “seen the light” after the Shield attack at TLC.
As cool as this would be, does this even pass the logic test? The Shield first showed up in a match that featured John Cena. Granted, they attacked Ryback but it helped Punk win the match, not Cena. It’s a hell of a Batman Gambit.
IT WAS ME, RYBACK! IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!
Agreed. I’m down with either Cena or VKM as the ringleader of The Shield.
I don’t remember. Have they attacked Cena yet?
The more I think about it, the stranger the Team Hell No retaining the tag titles is — I mean if you’re going to have dissension wouldn’t you have Sandow/Rhodes win, and then things boil over in the Rumble? Instead now you’ve got Team Hell No in-fighting and their #1 heel challengers looking very weak
Although the Rhodes scholars lost cleanly, I don’t think they ended up coming out looking weak. There is no shame in going down to a future hall of famer and tapping out to the former WHC.
I think the only way you can have tag team champs enjoy lengthy title reigns is if they are dedicated tag teams and not ad hoc teams made from otherwise good singles wrestlers.
If the tag division can be built up with genuine tag teams, though, occasional longer runs would be a great idea.
I assume the Shield is going to be their next challengers.
I have nothing against a lengthy reign, I love a lengthy reign – then don’t have Bryan eliminate Kane from the Rumble, just have them be SUPERfriends and continue to dominate
Here’s my question… why can’t tag team champions enjoy a lengthy title reign? They won on Sept 10th…they haven’t had the titles for 5 months.
Okay it appears I may be alone in this, but last night was a pretty solid and entertaining event. I was in a house with 17 friends (a full range from those who’ve watched since childhood to those who don’t watch at all), we had a pool going on each entrant, and everyone had a great time. I can’t really ask for much more than that. Isn’t that what it’s supposed to be about? (Of course, I hate Bo Dallas now, but you can’t have everything.)
I thought it was very entertaining, despite it’s predictability. I think the idea of Cena vs Rock II is what has certain people drowning in sorrow. Let’s be honest, the lead-up to Cena/Rock last year was awful, even if the match wasn’t bad. I think the ending to Punk/Rock was great, even if it was devoid of any logic.
That is what it’s supposed to be about. I don’t know why I can’t turn off the part of me that needs to analyze and criticize and just enjoy what I’m watching.
Also, console yourself about Bo Dallas with the memory of how a very similar angle worked out for Maven.
VKM is brilliant when it comes to eliciting an emotional reaction from his audience, positive or otherwise. If the smarks were indifferent, then he would really be worried.
Afterwards I was totally butthurt but I found myself waking up a few times last night thinking about the event. I was totally emotionally invested in everything that went on and started talking about it at the coffee pot at work this morning. I’m actually exhausted from the Rumble so everyone did their job perfectly. I’m with you Miss Heather, I had a fun time watching
Also, yes.
I agree, I had fun – the ending sucked but we knew something terrible was coming
But… but we’re butthurt.
The table collapsing under them before the Rock could hit the highspot Rock Bottom was a pretty perfect analogy for how that PPV felt.
the table respected punk for not wanting to break it (twice) and just broke itself to hurt rocky instead of punk !!!
I made a fart noise and a trombone sound in my head after that happened, just to make sure I felt any sense of entertainment.
Devil’s Advocate: Rock vs. Cena II at Wrestlemania is the perfect opportunity to finally turn Cena heel. They’ve been setting up for months that Cena had the “worst” year of his career and he’s so desperate to win the title and avenge his loss to Rock at Mania last year that he turns heel in the process. ALA Austin at Wrestlemania 17.
You’re telling me you if you are a new fan, you wouldn’t watch Raw the next night if that happens?
With the exception of Cesaro and Bryan… all of those matches have been done to death over the years. I mean HOW many times has Cena faced Orton?
Doc: You’ll probably get Cena/Punk, Cena/Jericho, Cena/Henry, Cena/Orton and MAYBE Cena/Cesaro and maybe Cena/heel Daniel Bryan or heel Kane. Then he might drop the belt.
It’s almost certain that it’s going to happen EVENTUALLY. Where do you even go with a Face Cena victory at Mania? Cena vs. Punk, again? Cena vs. Big Show, again? Cena vs. Ziggler, again
Thinking Cena is turning heel is about as likely as Punk winning last night. Aint going to happen.
It certainly didn’t hurt Hogan’s merchandise sales when he did it.
And I think a bitter jaded Cena who is finally fed up with being disrespected by the fans despite being the consummate good guy (well sort of) could be an extremely intriguing character to have around.
By making vagina jokes at kids with testicular cancer.
It would be a good place to do it, since Cena will be booed out of the building by that NY/NJ crowd
Would Heel Cena still sell merchandise? Or more importantly, how does Heel Cena do Make-a-wish?
I’d watch heel Cena and I’ve put up with this company’s tired drudgery well past Katie Vick.
So now that I’ve had an evening away from mark friends to digest the events of last night, a few things:
1) Way to give the Community hope and then punch us in the nuts, WWE. I know Vince hates us, but that was the worst kind of a-nine-year-old-wrote-this finish you could possibly have for a main event with that much hype behind it.
2) I’m not okay with The Rock being champion. I never have been, ever since he spoiled to the Universe that he was going to be. Why is he champion? Where in the continuity did he earn the opportunity to be in a title match? This is a problem I have with a lot of names that come around when it’s convenient because they’re who they are, and it’s diometrically opposite to what I feel being a wrestler is. You put in the time, you make the appearances and you do the work year-round. If you don’t work, you don’t get handed things, just like real life. Colt Cabana says it all the time: if you don’t work, you don’t eat.
3) Doesn’t this pretty much spoil the next two whole months of programming and booking? We’re getting Rock/Cena 2: This Time With A Title! and a bunch of other stuff the WWE clearly cares far less about, like Punk/Taker, or Ziggler/X after the cash-in. Why couldn’t have all fallen into the parallel universe that was created after last night’s main, where Punk beat Rock after the lights went out and smarks went home happy? Get on that, science.
3) Who wants to watch ROH and Smoky Mountain Wrestling tapes with me for the next two months?
I wanna watch some too … anything that’ll make me forget about my current feelings even if for seconds, I’m gonna go and try it !
Shit yeah we can. I gotta get more into PWG, anyhow. Who’s bringing the Fun Dip?
For 3) As long as we can watch some PWG and AAW too, I’m right there with you.
Is it ok if I woke up with an empty feeling in my heart? Because, yesterday was horrible and it made me feel like I went through a very bad breakup. :(
Also, yay Goldust because weirdness and awesomeness mixed with gold and black makeup is PIMP.
Yeah, Dustin Rhodes has always been a bit chubby, whatever character he was wrestling as. He bears much more of a resemblance to Dusty than Cody does
Wasn’t Goldust always kind of Fat Goldust?
LOL He doesn’t look THAT fat, not Rey-Mysterio fat.
And not-in-shape-at-all-ness. Fat Goldust is gonna be a thing. You watch.
You do realize this is geared towards like 10 year old kids, right? Not 20, 30 year old dudes who discuss it on the internet? How you did not see this coming is beyond me?
SnoopRob – True.
I just thought last night would have been the night for Ziggler. After a previous last man standing match that saw both Del Rio and Show decimated, it would’ve been a perfect “opportunity” for Ziggler to cash in
As long as it’s still real to you, then we’re cool.
I think most of us saw it coming, but somehow self-delusion and hope kept us going until the reality was forced upon us.
After waking up this morning, I realized I’m not annoyed that Rock beat Punk (although the ending could have been much better)…I’m annoyed that Cena won the Rumble, which means he’ll win the belt at Mania. That’s what annoyed me about the night.
(I also have my annual gripe with the “Why don’t the 25 guys who have little real chance to win the Rumble gang up early on the 5 who do, so that one of the underdogs is guaranteed to win?” lack of logic, but I knew that would be here.)
I somehow convinced myself (again, still in the bargaining stages of the 5 stages) that Rock’s win last night will be reversed.
Punk should totally pull the “how can McMahon reverse the decision when you couldn’t see shit” line or the “if I run the Shield, why the shit would I let them attack the Rock when it’d cost me my historic title run?”
Both are valid arguments that they should address tonight, only for me to be disappointed when they quarter ass discuss them. I still have hope, damnit!
Dat WWE “logic.”
I was really bummed last night. But this morning, I remembered that this isn’t TNA. So it can’t be that bad, right?
you should really stop with the cheap shots to TNA … they really have some GREAT things ! everyone does some wrong (very wrong) things from time to time ! TNA did it!! wwe does it a lot too (remember that this raw is the raw roulette night ! UGH !!)
+Jeff Jarrett’s guitars
This morning I did my normal routine, only to find out that my chemistry teacher Doc Buscemi has been dead for over ten years, I don’t currently take chemistry anymore, and I am no longer a high school student. I guess seeing all those past stars show up at the Rumble and then Rock winning the belt knocked me out of the space-time continuum.
+The Doctor
Glad that Jericho is coming back, even if he’s here to do the same thing I thought he was doing before he left the last time. Although they should be able to put up one hell of a match at Wrestlemania.
would’ve been more glad if he at least eliminated sheamus (who made him lose the rumble last year) or ziggler (who got him fired) …
Brandon, bring on the B/W of the Rumble…im anxiously waiting for your guiding light…
Coming back here this morning is a lot like that regretful morning after drinking wayyy too much.
Except I drank wayyyy too nothing.
The morning after watching five hours of wrestling and getting sad and complaining about it way too late into the evening is kind of like the straight-edge version of a hangover.
C’mon dude, you can’t be that naive, can you?
I would rather have awaken next to the fattest woman in the galaxy, as opposed to a Rock title reign and Cena rumble victory….thank you
i usually dont regret much after a night of heavy drinking unless i wake up next to a fat chick. then i have regrets
I feel so empty…and yet, insulted at the same time..
Tonight’s RAW has the appeal of a school bus fire (my apologies to the school bus fire)
I would rather VKM get a clue, but an F5 works too..
Hopefully VKM gets an F-5 tonight.
Something has gotta restore my faith in mankind
im keeping my fingers crossed for undertaker to show up and lesnar as well.
lesnar re-upped for 2 more years
Can’t wait until tonight when Paul Heyman can talk about filing lawsuits against the WWE again, it’s been MONTHS since we’ve had that storyline
The one tiny interesting thing to come out of all of this was the fact that JBL was so intent on Cole shutting his effing mouth during is HEY IT IS THE SHEILD I SEE ROLLINS AND REIGNS AND SHIELD SHIELD SHIELD. Here’s hoping that somehow, JBL is responsible. That, at least, would give me a tiny nugget of something to be interested in here.
Not enough sign pointing. That’s a minus several hundred for every missed sign-pointing opportunity.
the colt cabana sign kept giving me hope until the 29th spot (the 30th was clearly ryback) … and who comes at 29 ? SIN F*CKING CARA !!!
The only good points to this PPV for me was…
1) Del Rio’s performance. Awesome babyface performance from Del Rio. I hope he stays down this road as ‘the mexican Bret Hart’ as that would be cool and a nice change
2) Jericho. Unexpected return at the Rumble and a great performance.
Super-Cena is alive in 2013. He will NOT LOSE this year because HE WILL OVERCOME ADVERSITY and MAKE LAME JOKES.
Rock v Cena 2 has about as much interest as watching paint dry
And even though he lasted for 40 minutes, Ziggler was booked terribly. He didn’t do anything of any note whatsoever. He eliminated the Godfather? Anyone else? it should have been Ziggler in the Kingston ‘amazing spot on the outside’ role.
+paywindow
Don’t forget the Runnels family reunion. (Yes, I’m including the Dusty finish)
Damn…WWE trolled us hard there. The Road to Wrestlemania doesn’t seem very interesting with this start.
I was really starting to think, with Rock working Punk’s injury and Punk saving the Spanish announcer table, that they were going to do something interesting like have Rock nearly lose then have the Shield come in to “get Punk disqualified”, turning Rock back into a heel (which, really, he already is, the asshole) and doing wonders for the Shield’s careers. The whole match felt like Punk was the face and Rock was the heel.
But alas, twas not to be. Hopefully the Bulls play every Monday for a few weeks?!
I was thinking of the same all match long !
“maybe the rock would be revealed as the shield’s leader !” I thought .. “maybe he was making punk’s title reign last a little longer so that when he beats him it feels bigger ! maybe he’s gonna make the shield interfere and attack him so that punk would be disquallified after not being able to beat punk with anything he got !” … but sadly, all that just flew out of the window with stupid cole going all THE SHIELD ! IT’S THE SHIELD !! THE SHIEEEEEEEEEEEELD !!!
With so many new Rock movies coming out, there is no way WWE would risk the negative reaction from most fans