WWE Royal Rumble 2013 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Royal Rumble 2013 goes down this Sunday, January 27, starting with a YouTube pre-show at 7:30 PM EST. As always, the community of way-too-funny With Leather commenters will be around to indirectly live-blog the show and set you up with all the jokes you’ll need for Monday morning.

Here’s your full card, as we know it:

– Pre-show United States Championship Match: Antonio Cesaro (c) vs. The Miz – Tag Team Championship Match: Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) (c) vs. Team Rhodes Scholars (Damien Sandow and Cody Rhodes) – Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio (c) vs. The Big Show – WWE Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. The Rock. If The Shield gets involved, CM Punk will be stripped of the WWE Championship. – Royal Rumble Match

The 10 best comments from the open discussion thread will be featured in Monday’s Best And Worst Of WWE Royal Rumble 2013 report, so if you’d like to nominate a comment for top 10 status, please reply to it with a +1.

So let’s hear your predictions. Which titles are changing hands? Who wins the Royal Rumble? Who shows up in the Rumble as a surprise entrant? Will Brock Lesnar magically appear and save us from a Rock title reign?