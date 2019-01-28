The Best And Worst Of WWE Royal Rumble 2019

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of Royal Rumble: WWE took a fun trip to Saudi Arabia where Titus O’Neil fell down trying to run to the ring, Jinder Mahal fell down trying to sell a Whisper in the Wind, and Brock Lesnar fell through a cage wall. You could say WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows are an epic fell!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Royal Rumble for January 27, 2019.