WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Royal Rumble 2019, the Biggest Party Of The Winter®, airs this Sunday, January 27, live on WWE Network. The popular event once again features two Royal Rumble matches, as well as marquee showdowns for the WWE, Universal, and Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Bálor
2. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks
4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch
5. Men’s Royal Rumble Match
6. Women’s Royal Rumble Match
7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon
8. (Kickoff) United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
9. (Kickoff) Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami
If you’d like to read our complete rundown of the show, featuring analysis and predictions for all nine matches, click here.
We’ll be here all night with results, updates, breakouts, and more. Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, as we’ll include 10 of the best and funniest in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Royal Rumble 2019 column. Enjoy the show!
Turned it on just to hear them talking selective history on Ronda’s MMA career, and Coach saying “we’re a minute fifty until the start of the Royal Rumble.” All signs point to No.
Shinsuke Nakamura went from pointing at the Mania sign to challenging for the US title at the pre-show.
Show of hands, is anyone surprised
Oh no, Akam is injured! Thankfully Rezar isn’t!…..also which one is Akam?
Yet another reminder that Mandy’s regular ring gear is way more revealing than any towels she wore in those seduction segments
Sonya looking at Mandy like, “You’re cute and all, but I remember you tossing me at evolution you fine ass bitch”
Mandy and Sonya should team up with the Iiconics and make a lesbian besties stable.
perfect smile, great hair, killer body. Such nice things to say about your friend Sonya there Mandy! Awww
How was Beth Phoenix ever a heel? She comes off as so incredibly sweet and nice.
Cause she’s jacked. And back then being a muscly woman meant you were mean grrrr
IT’S JOHN O’CLOCK, MOTHERFUCKERS! *PWA PWA PWA PWAAAAAA!*
JBL doing a great job of a making a straw man argument for Ronda
I’ve said this a million times, but if Ted DiBiase Jr. shows up and we get the glorious return of “I COME FROM MONEEEEEEY”, I will award this show full points. Fuckin’ Nia Jax could win the Rumble, and I’d let it slide.
*Of course* Strowman is in the match. Was there ever any doubt of that?
Yeah if he was 100% healthy, no way they keep him out.
“David Otunga will be here later today!”
Hard sell there, Coach.
Vince: “Hey, Paul, I was watching a movie last night, and I had a flash of inspiration!”
Hunter: “Yeah, dad?”
Vince: “I made a few phone calls, and at much expense, I managed to sign… Omega!”
Hunter: *face lights up* “REALLY?!?”
Vince: “Yes! Charlton Heston, the Omega Man! We’ll kick ass with the NRA demographic!”
Hunter: “…”
Stephanie: “…Fine, fine, I’ll call the nursing home.”
Let’s have a bunch of surprise entrants of wrestlers no one remembers such as:
* Deuce from Deuce and Domino
* Rory from The Highlanders
* Eric Escobar
* TJ Perkins
Richie Steamboat, coming atcha!
Ya, Alex Wright in ze haus, ya! You ah all stooped, and I’m ze greatest, cause I’m from Germany
Last chance, everyone: Head over to the Rumble predictions blog to make your picks for tonight’s show. I’m 3 shy of an even 30, so let’s do it. I’ll take submissions up until the main show starts
Sorry it took so long, I had mine all done up and then accidentally closed the tab. Had to do it over.
– Seth/Becky (Winner)
– Seth-Apollo/Fox-Logan (First two entrants)
– Corbin/Fox (First eliminated)
– Mcintyre/Evans (Most eliminations)
– Braun-Rollins-Drew-Kofi
Becky-Charlotte-Sonya-Mella (Final Four)
– Seth-1 Becky-26 (The number the winner will draw)
– Bray-KO-Lars/Io-Rhea-Deonna (3 Surprise Entrants)
REST OF THE CARD:
– Miz-Shane/Bar (Open) Women’s RR (Close)
– 2 title changes
– 14 German suplexes
– Miz will wait until they win to turn
– 2 tables broken
– 3 Mania sign-points