WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Royal Rumble 2019, the Biggest Party Of The Winter®, airs this Sunday, January 27, live on WWE Network. The popular event once again features two Royal Rumble matches, as well as marquee showdowns for the WWE, Universal, and Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Bálor
2. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks
4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch
5. Men’s Royal Rumble Match
6. Women’s Royal Rumble Match
7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon
8. (Kickoff) United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
9. (Kickoff) Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

If you’d like to read our complete rundown of the show, featuring analysis and predictions for all nine matches, click here.

We’ll be here all night with results, updates, breakouts, and more. Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, as we’ll include 10 of the best and funniest in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Royal Rumble 2019 column. Enjoy the show!

