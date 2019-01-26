WWE Promotional Image

The 2019 Royal Rumble is only a day away, and the first pics from the set have finally dropped on social media. The show takes place from Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, so WWE had to get creative with the set design whether they wanted to or not!

“Wrestlers entering from the dugout, which is covered by video screens, with a curved walkway to the ring and a tron above the ring.”

No word yet on whether or not this means the Diamondbacks’ luchador mascot is getting one of the surprise spots in the Rumble match.

Check out the pics below: