Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Royal Rumble 2020 results. The event featured two Royal Rumble matches, a strap match for the Universal Championship, two Women’s Championship matches, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Royal Rumble column.
WWE Royal Rumble Results:
1. Kickoff Show Match: Sheamus defeated Shorty G with a Brogue Kick.
2. Kickoff Show United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) defeated Humberto Carrillo. Andrade countered a hurricanrana by rolling through into a pin to win the match and retain the championship.
3. Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and The Usos all got involved in a match that traveled around the stadium. Reigns hit a spear on Corbin on the top of the Houston Astros dugout to win the match.
4. Charlotte Flair won the women’s Royal Rumble match. Surprise entrants included Mighty Molly, Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, and a returning Naomi, as well as NXT talents like Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm, and others. Otis from Heavy Machinery got involved in the match, helping Mandy Rose avoid elimination twice before getting knocked down. Shayna Baszler was a surprise number 30 and eliminated most of the field. The match came down to Phoenix, Baszler, and Charlotte Flair. Baszler eliminated Phoenix, and Flair eliminated Baszler to win the match.
5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans. Bayley got her knees up to block a moonsault, then pinned Evans with a handful of tights to win the match.
6. Strap Match for the Universal Championship: The Fiend Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Daniel Bryan. The red light for Wyatt’s matches is finally gone. Bryan wrestled a competitive match and got a few two counts, but ultimately The Fiend just stood up, no-sold all the strap attacks, and hit Bryan with a Mandible Claw slam to win the match.
7. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka. Lynch kicked Asuka in the stomach to block the green mist, causing her to look up and accidentally spray herself. She then made Asuka tap out to the Disarmer to retain the championship.
8. Drew McIntyre won the men’s Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar eliminated the first thirteen men in the match by himself, including Braun Strowman and surprise entrant Keith Lee at the same time. That streak ended with Ricochet at number 15, and Drew McIntyre at number 16. Ricochet kicked Lesnar in the balls, and McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick to finally eliminate Lesnar. Other surprise entrants were former United States Champion MVP and Edge, returning to the WWE ring for the first time in nine years. The final five were Seth Rollins in the ring alone against Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Edge. Rollins was hit with everyone’s finishers and eliminated. Edge eliminated Orton, and Reigns was able to eliminate Edge. McIntyre countered a spear with a Claymore Kick, then eliminated Reigns to win the match.