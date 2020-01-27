Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Royal Rumble 2020 results. The event featured two Royal Rumble matches, a strap match for the Universal Championship, two Women’s Championship matches, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Royal Rumble column.

1. Kickoff Show Match: Sheamus defeated Shorty G with a Brogue Kick.

2. Kickoff Show United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) defeated Humberto Carrillo. Andrade countered a hurricanrana by rolling through into a pin to win the match and retain the championship.

3. Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and The Usos all got involved in a match that traveled around the stadium. Reigns hit a spear on Corbin on the top of the Houston Astros dugout to win the match.

4. Charlotte Flair won the women’s Royal Rumble match. Surprise entrants included Mighty Molly, Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, and a returning Naomi, as well as NXT talents like Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm, and others. Otis from Heavy Machinery got involved in the match, helping Mandy Rose avoid elimination twice before getting knocked down. Shayna Baszler was a surprise number 30 and eliminated most of the field. The match came down to Phoenix, Baszler, and Charlotte Flair. Baszler eliminated Phoenix, and Flair eliminated Baszler to win the match.

5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans. Bayley got her knees up to block a moonsault, then pinned Evans with a handful of tights to win the match.