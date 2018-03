WWE

One of the biggest storylines in WWE right now focuses on a woman who was only called up to the main roster in October: Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow won the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble, set the record for fastest submission victory in WWE history, and is currently presiding over the longest undefeated streak in the company’s history.

Let’s take 2:37 to let one of WWE’s fantastic video packages really drive all that home: