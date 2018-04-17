Tazz Believes Rusev May Have Accidentally ‘Ticked Off’ WWE

Fans of the Bulgarian Brute Rusev were taken on a real roller coaster ride in the past two weeks, when the extremely popular and extremely underutilized Superstar was given, and then pulled from, then placed BACK INTO, a very high-profile match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which will take place on April 27.
Last Wednesday, WWE announced that Rusev would be taking on the Undertaker in a Casket Match at the GRR. (Still love that acronym!) Rusev tweeted about the match in an extremely tongue-in-cheek fashion, then appeared in a TMZ video with an extremely misleading title talking about the match.
The next day, WWE announced that Undertaker’s new opponent would be Chris Jericho in another dream matchup, which would be one of only a handful of times, ever, that Jericho and the Dead Man have faced off.
BUT WAIT! On Monday, WWE announced that the Rusev-Undertaker casket match would be on once again.
Actually read a comment last night on Reddit that makes more sense than anything postulated in the last week:
Rusev was probably scheduled to take on the Undertaker, but then obtaining a work visa for Saudi Arabia proved more difficult than they thought, so Jericho was put in. Then Rusev obtained the visa, match back on.
When asked about the release rumor WWE said Rusev was still in the Rumble itself. I don’t think there’d be anything about his visa status as a foreign national in America that would also stop, say, the Bar from taking part in their match.
Kind of seems odd that if this was some weird kind of long work as has been suggested Jericho was still putting out messages about the match over the weekend.
