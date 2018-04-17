Tazz Believes Rusev May Have Accidentally ‘Ticked Off’ WWE

#The Undertaker #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
04.17.18 4 Comments

E!

Fans of the Bulgarian Brute Rusev were taken on a real roller coaster ride in the past two weeks, when the extremely popular and extremely underutilized Superstar was given, and then pulled from, then placed BACK INTO, a very high-profile match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which will take place on April 27.

Last Wednesday, WWE announced that Rusev would be taking on the Undertaker in a Casket Match at the GRR. (Still love that acronym!) Rusev tweeted about the match in an extremely tongue-in-cheek fashion, then appeared in a TMZ video with an extremely misleading title talking about the match.

The next day, WWE announced that Undertaker’s new opponent would be Chris Jericho in another dream matchup, which would be one of only a handful of times, ever, that Jericho and the Dead Man have faced off.

BUT WAIT! On Monday, WWE announced that the Rusev-Undertaker casket match would be on once again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Undertaker#WWE
TAGSGREATEST ROYAL RUMBLERUSEVTazTAZZTHE UNDERTAKERWWE

What To Listen To

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 23 hours ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
15 Of The Best Pop Songs From 2018 So Far That You Might’ve Missed

15 Of The Best Pop Songs From 2018 So Far That You Might’ve Missed

04.07.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP