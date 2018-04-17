Tazz Believes Rusev May Have Accidentally ‘Ticked Off’ WWE

E!

Fans of the Bulgarian Brute Rusev were taken on a real roller coaster ride in the past two weeks, when the extremely popular and extremely underutilized Superstar was given, and then pulled from, then placed BACK INTO, a very high-profile match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which will take place on April 27.

Last Wednesday, WWE announced that Rusev would be taking on the Undertaker in a Casket Match at the GRR. (Still love that acronym!) Rusev tweeted about the match in an extremely tongue-in-cheek fashion, then appeared in a TMZ video with an extremely misleading title talking about the match.

The next day, WWE announced that Undertaker’s new opponent would be Chris Jericho in another dream matchup, which would be one of only a handful of times, ever, that Jericho and the Dead Man have faced off.

BUT WAIT! On Monday, WWE announced that the Rusev-Undertaker casket match would be on once again.