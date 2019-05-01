WWE Officially Announced Its Return To Saudi Arabia, Featuring Two Big Guest Stars

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.01.19

WWE Network

WWE’s return to the Great And Progressive Nation Of Saudi Arabia At The Behest Of Mohammad Bin Salman has been informally announced since late last year, but Jeddah’s next event has finally received an official announcement.

According to a blurb posted on WWE.com on Wednesday, the company will return to Saudi Arabia with an event on June 7. This is consistent with WWE pushing back the date from early May to early June, and deciding to skip Backlash entirely before simply rescheduling and re-naming it “WWE Stomping Grounds.”

Interestingly, the announcement also features a list of advertised talent, including Brock Lesnar fresh off the rumors of his retirement from MMA, and Bill Goldberg, who hasn’t competed since losing the Universal Championship to Lesnar back at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Undertaker#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBILL GOLDBERGBROCK LESNARGoldbergSAUDI ARABIATHE UNDERTAKERUNDERTAKERWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP