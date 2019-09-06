WWE Has Signed The Most Exciting Free Agent In Lucha Libre

Early this year, news broke that the masked luchador known as El Hijo Del Fantasma was taking legal action to get out of his restrictive contract with Lucha Underground, so that he could wrestle for other companies. Fantasma, who was known as King Cuerno on Lucha Underground, ultimately became part of a class action alongside Joey Ryan, Ivelisse, and Kobra Moon, which was settled in March, freeing them from their obligations to El Rey and the LU producers. Since then, Ryan and Kobra Moon (aka Thunder Rosa have remained major indie stars, while Ivelisse has auditioned for WWE and appeared in the preshow Battle Royal at AEW All Out. There have been rumors this entire time that WWE was interested in Fantasma, but nothing was definite until yesterday.

In addition to Fantasma excited tweet, WWE also released the news, and had this to say about the former Impact star:

Second-generation luchador Jorge Bolly — better known to ring fans by the aliases El Hijo del Fantasma and King Cuerno — has arrived at the WWE Performance Center.

The 198-pounder from Mexico City boasts two decades of in-ring experience. A veteran of Mexico’s CMLL and AAA promotions, Bolly has held singles and trios titles during his career, and he won AAA’s Antonio Peña Cup in 2017. The son of legendary luchador El Fantasma, Bolly is proficient in classic lucha libre techniques, combining speed and aerial maneuvers, including arguably sports-entertainment’s most daring tope suicida.

Fantasma (or Cuerno or Bolly or whatever you choose to call him) is a really great wrestler, and hopefully WWE will find a place for him on their roster that’s worthy of his abilities.