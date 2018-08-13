SmackDown 1000 Is Coming This Fall, And It Will Be Big

WWE

We knew it was coming, but now it’s official: SmackDown 1000 will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. The 1000th episode of the series that’s been running since 1999 will be a big deal, although WWE’s official announcement doesn’t offer details. It does offer a statement from Vince McMahon:

1,000 episodes is a tremendous milestone reinforcing the longevity and popularity of WWE, but it’s only the beginning, and the best is yet to come for SmackDown.