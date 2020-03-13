Upcoming Episodes Of AEW Dynamite Have Been Moved Because Of COVID-19

Large event bans and public health concerns related to the outbreak of COVID-19 have impacted every level of the professional wrestling industry, especially over the past couple of days. As the future of WrestleMania remains in question and WWE Smackdown will film with no audience on Friday, All Elite Wrestling is also making adjustments, starting with moving next week’s episode of Dynamite.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. pic.twitter.com/4OGpiRW1oU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

Because of the ban on gatherings over 500 people in the state of New York, Dynamite will no longer air from Rochester. Tickets for Wednesday’s show are being refunded and AEW will return to the city on July 8. Instead, this week’s episode of Dynamite will air from Daily’s Place, a venue connected to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.