A Smackdown Superstar Will Join The 205 Live Commentary Team

We haven’t see Aiden English on Smackdown Live since he tried and failed to break up Rusev and Lana’s marriage, and now WWE has announced that the Shakespear of Song will be taking his mellifluous voice to the purple-roped pastures of 205 Live. However, he won’t be wrestling as a cruiserweight, but will be joining Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness on commentary through WrestleMania season.
205 Live GM Drave Maverick and Raw announcer Michael Cole both commentated on the move in varying degrees of kayfabe. Cole explained that, “We wanted to do something special for WrestleMania season, and Royal Rumble week kicks off the Road to WrestleMania. We’ve been working with Aiden at the WWE Performance Center to see if he has the chops, and it turns out he’s pretty good.”
I was listening to Sam & Jim Norton and they were discussing Cameo that “I need money” service sorta celebrities are using I was giving it a cringe browse and saw that Aiden English has a cameo profile and that makes me concerned about his morale and status with the company.
I am on board, only if Aiden performs all color commentary in song.
*Look out world, our man is ready to score!
Ali to the top rope… It’s the Oh! Five! Fourrrrr!*
Good for Aiden, they didn’t seem to have a lot for him after Rusev Day ended and I like the guy. He is fun to listen to and if WWE is going to insist on 3 man booths at least they’re getting someone who can talk. He should wrestle on 205 at some point too, I’m sure he can make weight even if he is weirdly jacked.