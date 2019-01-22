A Smackdown Superstar Will Join The 205 Live Commentary Team

WWE

We haven’t see Aiden English on Smackdown Live since he tried and failed to break up Rusev and Lana’s marriage, and now WWE has announced that the Shakespear of Song will be taking his mellifluous voice to the purple-roped pastures of 205 Live. However, he won’t be wrestling as a cruiserweight, but will be joining Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness on commentary through WrestleMania season.

205 Live GM Drave Maverick and Raw announcer Michael Cole both commentated on the move in varying degrees of kayfabe. Cole explained that, “We wanted to do something special for WrestleMania season, and Royal Rumble week kicks off the Road to WrestleMania. We’ve been working with Aiden at the WWE Performance Center to see if he has the chops, and it turns out he’s pretty good.”